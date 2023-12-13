SSE's (LON:SSE) Dividend Will Be Reduced To £0.20

The board of SSE plc (LON:SSE) has announced that the dividend on 8th of March will be reduced by 31% from last year's £0.29 to £0.20. The yield is still above the industry average at 5.2%.

SSE's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 164% of what it was earning. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate that the payout ratio could reach 53%, which is in a comfortable range for us.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.842, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.967. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.4% per annum over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

SSE Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. SSE has impressed us by growing EPS at 50% per year over the past five years. Although earnings per share is up nicely SSE is paying out 164% of its earnings as dividends, which we feel is borderline unsustainable without extenuating circumstances.

SSE's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. Strong earnings growth means SSE has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for SSE (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is SSE not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

