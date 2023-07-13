SSE's (LON:SSE) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

SSE plc (LON:SSE) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 21st of September to £0.677. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 5.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

SSE Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Even in the absence of profits, SSE is paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 95.8%. The company seems to be going down the right path, but it will take a little bit longer than a year to cross over into profitability. Unless this happens fairly soon, the dividend could start to come under pressure.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.842 total annually to £0.967. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.4% per annum over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that SSE has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. It's not an ideal situation that the company isn't turning a profit but the growth recently is a positive sign. Assuming the company can post positive net income numbers soon, it could has the potential to be a decent dividend payer.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think SSE's payments are rock solid. Strong earnings growth means SSE has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for SSE (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is SSE not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

