SSE's (LON:SSE) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

SSE plc's (LON:SSE) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 21st of September to £0.677, with investors receiving 12% more than last year's £0.602. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.9%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

SSE Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Even though SSE is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 76.7%. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. Unfortunately, for the dividend to continue at current levels the company definitely needs to get there sooner rather than later.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.842 total annually to £0.892. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that SSE has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. It's not great that the company is not turning a profit, but the decent growth in recent years is certainly a positive sign. As long as the company becomes profitable soon, it is on a trajectory that could see it being a solid dividend payer.

SSE's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think SSE will make a great income stock. Strong earnings growth means SSE has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for SSE (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

