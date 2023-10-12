SSF Home Group Berhad (KLSE:SSF) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 16x, you may consider SSF Home Group Berhad (KLSE:SSF) as an attractive investment with its 12.5x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

SSF Home Group Berhad could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

How Is SSF Home Group Berhad's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as SSF Home Group Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 3.6%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 289% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the sole analyst covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 16% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 8.5% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it odd that SSF Home Group Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From SSF Home Group Berhad's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of SSF Home Group Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for SSF Home Group Berhad (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

