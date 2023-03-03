SSH Communications Security Corporation’s Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report for 2022 published

SSH Communications Security Corporation

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION - STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – March 3, 2023, AT 11:00 A.M. EET

SSH Communications Security Corporation has today published the Report of the Board of Directors, Financial Statements, and Auditor's Report for 2022. In addition, SSH has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2022.

All these documents have been attached to this release as PDF files, and they are also available on SSH's website at: https://www.ssh.com/investors

The 2022 Annual Report will be published during Week 11, as previously announced.

