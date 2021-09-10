U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.25
    +16.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,036.00
    +166.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,604.50
    +45.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.60
    +15.90 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.00
    +0.86 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.10
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.84
    -0.12 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3875
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9560
    +0.2260 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,185.77
    -28.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.34
    -4.33 (-0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.64
    +19.43 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SSH Communications Security Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions


SSH Communications Security Plc has yesterday received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nordström, Niklas
Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20210909191224_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 999 Unit price: 2.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 18 Unit price: 2.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 593 Unit price: 2.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 1,610 Volume weighted average price: 2.5 EUR


For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com



Recommended Stories