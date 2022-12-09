SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Reuters

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Port operator PSA International, fully owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, is considering selling its multi-billion dollar, 20% stake in the ports business of CK Hutchison Holdings, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Both Temasek and CK Hutchison, the conglomerate of retired billionaire Li Ka-shing, declined to comment. PSA is in the early stages of evaluating an exit from CK Hutchison's ports business and some potential bidders have been tapped, said the sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.