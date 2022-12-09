SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions – December 9, 2022, 09:00 EET
SSH Communications Security Plc received on December 7, 2022, the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teemu Tunkelo
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 21949/6/4
Transaction date: 2022-12-07
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 385000 Unit price: 0.9278 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 385000 Volume weighted average price: 0.9278 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com