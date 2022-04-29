SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Motley Fool

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were up Thursday though there was no company-specific news driving the move. It could be that investors were trying to process the ever-changing news about coronavirus lockdowns in China. Nio said last week that it had begun to slowly ramp back up some of its vehicle production following the halt in Shanghai necessitated by the Chinese government's zealous reaction to a COVID-19 outbreak in that metro area.