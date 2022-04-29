U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Oyj
·1 min read
SSH Communications Security Oyj
SSH Communications Security Oyj


SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions


SSH Communications Security Plc has yesterday received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: FERDINAND S.àr.l.
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Henri Österlund
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 13707/6/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-04-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5603 Unit price: 2.3443 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5603 Volume weighted average price: 2.3443 EUR


For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com


