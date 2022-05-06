U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc. has yesterday received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teemu Tunkelo
Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 14493/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2150 Unit price: 2.44 EUR
(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.45 EUR
(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.45 EUR
(4): Volume: 6850 Unit price: 2.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 2.44785 EUR


For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com


