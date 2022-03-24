U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

·1 min read
SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc has yesterday received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Christian Fredrikson
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 12055/5/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 2.82 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 2.82 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 2.8575 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 2.8575 EUR


For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com


