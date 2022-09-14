U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,950.75
    +18.06 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,209.51
    +104.54 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,723.07
    +89.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,835.71
    +4.14 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.38
    +2.07 (+2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.40
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    +0.14 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9996
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.0250 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0074 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9080
    -1.7370 (-1.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,233.85
    -644.84 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.85
    -1.49 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Corporation
·1 min read
SSH Communications Security Corporation
SSH Communications Security Corporation

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions -14.9.2022, 18:20 EEST 

SSH Communications Security Plc. has received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teemu Tunkelo
Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 19562/4/6
________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-09-11
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 60000 Unit price: 1.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 60000 Volume weighted average price: 1.56 EUR


For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552


Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 95% Above Its Share Price

    Does the September share price for Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Nucor stock falls on Q3 profit warning

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Nucor.

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • Debt & the Telecom Giants: Why Spreading the Risk May be Important in an Economic Decline

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are the three key telecom operators in the US. The stocks had lackluster performance, with TMUS delivering 6.8% in the last 12 months, T experiencing a deep drop of 38.4% and VZ losing some 23.3%. In this article we will discuss the effects of debt, 5G and consumer spending on the valuations of these stocks as well as see how their fundamentals compare.

  • Is Trending Stock Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) a Buy Now?

    Plug Power (PLUG) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats

    In this article, we will look at the 10 favorite dividend aristocrats of journalist investor, Jim Cramer. If you want to explore more dividend aristocrats that Cramer is recommending to own for the second half of 2022, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Jim Cramer thinks that owning […]

  • LNG Is Fueling Explosive Growth for This Dividend Stock

    Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG) sees a bright future for its investors. The liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer recently unveiled its "20/20 vision" for returning capital to shareholders, fueled by the explosive growth it sees ahead for its LNG operations. Here's a look at what investors can expect from the LNG stock over the next few years.

  • Why Shares in Copper Miner Freeport-McMoRan Slumped Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were down by 2.5% as of midday Tuesday. The move comes after a strong period for copper mining stocks, buoyed by bid activity in the sector. Today's down move is a reminder that the demand for copper is reliant on economic growth.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The S&P 500 index's downturn in 2022 has pushed its dividend yield up to 1.6%. British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) $91 billion market capitalization makes it the second-largest tobacco company on the planet, trailing just Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM). British American Tobacco's success is in large part due to the variety of well-known brands that it offers to consumers.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Great Panther Mining Receives Delisting Notice from NYSE American

    Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), reports that it has a received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") notifying the Company that as a result of the filing of a notice of intention to make a proposal under the Bankrupcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) (the "BIA") and in accordance with the NYSE American Company Guide, NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") will be delisted from the NYSE A

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roku Stock?

    No one ever complains that there's nothing good to watch on TV anymore, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a good reason for that. You would think that today's entertainment climate -- where folks are consuming content on their own terms -- would be fertile soil for Roku. Shares of Roku have plummeted 86% since peaking at nearly $500 in July of last year.

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • Semiconductor Stocks Are Down Big -- Here Is My Next Move

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), why some investors might be fearful for the upcoming months, and why I remain bullish on this industry.

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Worth Betting on Now?

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Rivian Stock: Headed to $75?

    One analyst thinks shares of the fast-growing electric vehicle maker could nearly double over the next 12 months.