SSI Introduces Next-Gen Antenna for Congestion Pricing & Smart City Applications

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STAR Systems International (SSI), a market leader in Smart City Products, today announced the introduction of its new Vespira Curved Antenna. Vespira is purpose-designed for Smart City Initiatives such as Congestion Pricing, Road Usage Charging, and Traffic Monitoring using passive radio frequency transponders.

Vespira is a special curved shaped antenna with a unique and tuneable phased array down-tilt design that provides a controlled and angled radiation pattern. This feature allows Vespira to be mounted upright and flush to a utility pole, creating the perfect read zone to cover up to two traffic lanes, while blending in naturally and aesthetically with urban environments.

"Vespira integrates our years of expertise in antenna, electrical, and industrial designs," says Dr. Alan Mak, Head of Antenna Engineering at SSI. "This high gain and wide beam antenna is optimized for applications using passive transponders. The novel curved housing design wraps around most street-side poles very naturally. Besides its aesthetics, Vespira's unique tuneable phased array down-tilt design allows it to effectively target and direct radio frequency energy while flush-mounted in an upright position."

"Congestion and Road Usage Pricing are critical applications in the evolvement of Smart Cities," says Robert Karr, CEO of SSI. "Vespira is the industry's first curb-side antenna specifically designed to address the needs of these applications. It is aesthetically pleasing, and it delivers exceptional performance in nearly all urban road layouts and environments."

Vespira is available in either a linear or circular polarization for different road layouts and environments. This innovative product will be introduced publicly from October 10 to 12 at SSI's booth at the IBTTA's Annual Meeting and Exhibition in Anaheim, California.

About STAR Systems International
Founded in 2013, STAR Systems International (SSI) is a world leader in Automatic Vehicle Identification Technologies. SSI focuses on providing best-in-class transponders, readers and professional consulting services for Smart City Initiatives, including Electronic Tolling (ETC), Congestion/Road Use Charging, Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR), Express/HOT Lane, Fleet Management, Parking and Secure Access Control applications.

SSI strives to ensure customer success by leveraging the Company's technical expertise and implementation experience. SSI is guided by three principles: Outstanding People, Innovative Products and Service Excellence. These principles reflect the Company's long-term expansive strategy to advance Smart City Technologies.

For more information, please visit www.star-int.net

Media Contacts
STAR Systems International
Eveline Mou
+(852) 3691-9925
320001@email4pr.com

North American Agency
Spectrum Marketing & Communications
Bob Basmadjian
+(908) 884-5249
320001@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssi-introduces-next-gen-antenna-for-congestion-pricing--smart-city-applications-301386628.html

SOURCE STAR Systems International

