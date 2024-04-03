Is SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Potentially Undervalued?

While SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£2.37 and falling to the lows of UK£2.12. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SSP Group's current trading price of UK£2.12 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SSP Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is SSP Group Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 12.51% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy SSP Group today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £1.89, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because SSP Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of SSP Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. SSP Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SSPG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SSPG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

