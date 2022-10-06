U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,744.52
    -38.76 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,926.94
    -346.96 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,073.31
    -75.29 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.51
    -10.18 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.02
    +0.57 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.80
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.65
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9799
    -0.0085 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1170
    -0.0152 (-1.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.0290
    +0.4190 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,928.35
    -135.29 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.11
    -7.01 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

SSR MINING TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2022 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 8, 2022

·1 min read

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces the date for its third quarter 2022 consolidated financial results news release and conference call. Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call.

  • News release containing third quarter consolidated financial results: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, before markets open.

  • Conference call and webcast: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 5:00 pm EST

    Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610
    All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340
    Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events

  • The conference call will be archived and available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling:

    Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 9373
    All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 9373

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. In 2021, the four operating assets produced approximately 794,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SSR Mining Contacts:

F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-consolidated-financial-results-on-november-8-2022-301643140.html

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.

