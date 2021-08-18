SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results for the Çakmaktepe Extension Project ("Ardich"), Including 40.7 Meters at 7.48 g/t Au
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Results Reaffirm Mineral Resource Growth Potential
Maiden Mineral Reserve Expected 2022, First Production Expected in 2023
DENVER, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining") is pleased to announce positive results from 194 diamond drill holes for Ardich for the period from March 2020 to May 2021. These results build upon the preliminary economic analysis ("PEA") reported in the Çöpler District Master Plan ("CDMP20") Technical Report issued in November 2020, in which the Ardich deposit contributed 1.23 million ounces of gold from Measured and Indicated resources, and 0.35 million ounces of gold from Inferred Mineral Resources, providing an after tax NPV5% of US$431M1.
Ardich represents a key organic growth initiative for SSR Mining, with the PEA highlighting the potential for approximately 1.1 million ounces of gold production over an 11-year mine life for approximately $50 million in development capital expenditures1. Ardich was discovered in 2017 and is located 1.5km north of the Çakmaktepe mine and 6km from the Çöpler operations, allowing future development to leverage existing oxide and sulfide processing infrastructure (Figure 1). Drilling and technical study activities are ongoing to further refine the value of this near mine opportunity and target a maiden Mineral Reserve declaration in 2022. Permitting is concurrently being advanced with a target for first gold production in 2023.
All 194 diamond holes (AR234-AR427) reported in this release were drilled in 2020 and 2021 subsequent to the cut-off date used in the compilation of the Mineral Resources in the PEA. None of the assays reported in today's release were included in the CDMP20. These new results include both step-out holes (drilled outside of and below the current Mineral Resource) (Table 1) and in-fill (within the area of the current Mineral Resource) (Table 2). The step-out holes are located to the west, south and south-west of the current Ardich Mineral Resource area. Step-out holes confirmed the extension of mineralization (Figure 2) (Table 1), many with impressive grades, including the following holes:
AR274: 7.48 g/t Au over 40.7 meters from 155 meters, including 29.99 g/t Au over 5 meters from 187 meters.
AR280: 4.18 g/t Au over 24.5 meters from 246 meters, including 35.1 g/t Au over 1 meter from 264 meters.
AR356: 2.98 g/t Au over 62.7 meters from 163 meters, including 13.43 g/t Au over 3.4 meters from 205 meters.
AR407: 3.68 g/t Au over 54 meters from 145 meters, including 15.43 g/t Au over 2 meters from 157 meters.
AR417: 2.20 g/t Au over 49.8 meters from surface.
Rod Antal, President and CEO said, "These are great results and we are eager to build them into our models as we aim to both improve on the Ardich PEA case presented in the current Technical Report and deliver an initial Mineral Reserve statement for the project. Permitting and other works required to bring Ardich into production continue in parallel with the exploration and resource definition drilling. We continue to view Ardich as a key driver of organic growth in our global exploration portfolio, with first production expected in 2023."
The PEA case is preliminary in nature and includes an economic analysis that is based, in part, on Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically for the application of economic considerations that would allow them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the results will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Overview of Mineralization Style
The Ardich deposit is a listwanite-dolomite hosted gold replacement mineralization occurring along thrust fault zones between listwanite, ophiolite, dolomite, cataclastite, hornfels, and limestone. Mineralization and alteration extend in a NW-SE direction, parallel to major high angle fault structures controlling both mineralization and block rotations. Gold grades increase at dolomite-listwanite contacts and within silica-rich (jasperoid) listwanites. The mineralization is predominantly oxide with sulfide mineralization confined to pyrite-rich jasperoid zones. Based on available drill data, the main mineralized zone appears tabular and almost flat lying.
As exploration advances and the geological understanding of the Çakmaktepe and Ardich deposits increases, it appears that there is probable structural connectivity between the areas, potentially creating an expanded "Greater Çakmaktepe" development pathway.
Drilling
SSR Mining has drilled 427 diamond core holes at Ardich between August 2017 and June 2021, totaling 86,898m. The majority of these drill holes were drilled within SSR's 80% owned and managed licenses and greater than approximately 96 % of Ardich Mineral Resources are located on ground held 80% by SSR Mining, with the remainder located on ground 50% held by SSR Mining.2
The 194 holes in this release total 43,627m of drilling that was completed between March 2020 - May 2021 (AR234-AR427). These additional holes improve definition of the west, south and south-eastern extensions of gold mineralization defined by the earlier programs. The main Ardich mineralization dips gently towards the southeast and is interpreted to become deeper due to faulting and topography. SSR Mining currently has seven diamond drill rigs active at Ardich.
Drill Highlights
Table 1: Best 10 Step-out drill holes with significant gold intercepts at the Ardich project.
Hole ID
From
To
Interval
Au
Oxidation
EOH
Comments
AR274
154.80
195.50
40.70
7.48
Sulfide
281.0
Including
179.50
181.50
2.00
14.63
Sulfide
Including
186.50
191.50
5.00
29.99
Sulfide
AR279
152.20
203.00
50.8
4.02
Mixed
290.0
50/50 Oxide/Sulfide, 4 m at 0.25 g/t Au from 192 m included in the mineralized interval
Including
170.00
172.00
2.0
12.88
Sulfide
Including
183.00
185.00
2.0
14.78
Sulfide
AR280
246.00
270.50
24.5
4.18
Mixed
308.0
88/12 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.7 m isolated core loss
Including
264.00
265.00
1.0
35.10
Sulfide
AR327
172.50
210.60
38.10
6.38
Sulfide
210.6
172.5 - 175.5 m and 208.4 - 210.6 m Sulfide, includes 0.3 m isolated core loss
Including
185.50
186.50
1.00
14.00
Sulfide
Including
192.50
193.50
1.00
16.05
Sulfide
Including
200.50
201.50
1.00
13.80
Sulfide
Including
204.50
205.50
1.00
13.50
Sulfide
Including
206.30
207.10
0.80
11.05
Sulfide
AR356
163.00
225.70
62.70
2.98
Mixed
248.3
57/43 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.8 m isolated core loss
Including
200.20
201.20
1.00
14.45
Oxide
Including
203.30
204.30
1.00
11.85
Oxide
Including
205.30
208.70
3.40
13.43
Oxide
Includes 0.4 m isolated core loss
Including
212.70
213.70
1.00
12.55
Oxide
AR357
202.60
224.50
21.90
7.15
Sulfide
269.8
202.6 - 203.8 m and 221.5 - 222.5 m Oxide
Including
208.00
209.00
1.00
15.00
Sulfide
Including
210.00
211.00
1.00
11.10
Sulfide
Including
212.00
215.00
3.00
14.58
Sulfide
Including
215.70
217.00
1.30
14.70
Sulfide
AR361
173.50
199.30
25.80
6.83
Mixed
217.5
61/39 Oxide/Sulfide
Including
181.50
182.50
1.00
11.15
Sulfide
Including
188.50
189.50
1.00
10.80
Oxide
Including
192.50
193.50
1.00
11.05
Oxide
Including
194.50
195.30
0.80
11.95
Oxide
AR393
29.30
46.30
17.00
1.26
Oxide
266.2
34.3 - 35.3 m Sulfide
77.50
80.80
3.30
0.68
Oxide
117.00
148.60
31.60
4.04
Mixed
44/56 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.4 m isolated core loss
Including
125.00
128.00
3.00
16.35
Sulfide
Including
131.00
132.00
1.00
10.95
Sulfide
202.40
206.40
4.00
0.50
Sulfide
220.20
223.20
3.00
0.46
Mixed
33/67 Oxide/Sulfide
AR407
87.10
90.70
3.60
0.40
Oxide
251.3
144.60
198.60
54.00
3.68
Oxide
65/35 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 2.5 m isolated core loss
Including
154.10
155.10
1.00
16.85
Oxide
33/67 Oxide/Sulfide
Including
157.10
159.10
2.00
15.43
Oxide
33/67 Oxide/Sulfide
Including
168.60
169.60
1.00
12.60
Sulfide
67/33 Oxide/Sulfide
216.70
222.70
6.00
1.34
Oxide
220.7 - 221.7 m Sulfide
230.70
234.50
3.80
0.32
Oxide
AR417
0.00
49.80
49.80
2.20
Oxide
125.0
112.50
117.50
5.00
1.01
Oxide
Significant gold intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given in Table 1. All thicknesses are down hole length and true widths are not known at this stage.
Table 2: Best 10 In-Fill drill holes with significant gold intercepts at the Ardich Project.
Hole ID
From
To
Interval
Au
Oxidation
EOH
Comments
AR246
152.00
188.00
36.00
5.78
Sulfide
317.0
152.0 - 154.7 m Oxide
Including
169.00
172.00
3.00
13.68
Sulfide
Including
177.00
178.00
1.00
11.95
Sulfide
Including
181.40
184.40
3.00
15.10
Sulfide
AR248
149.00
194.60
45.60
3.09
Oxide
260.2
Isolated 4 m core loss.
Including
168.50
172.90
4.40
11.45
Oxide
Isolated 0.6 m core loss.
AR300
121.00
157.90
36.90
2.60
Mixed
197.0
75/25 Sulfide Oxide, includes 0.5 m isolated core loss
Including
138.60
139.60
1.00
11.05
Sulfide
33/67 Sulfide/Oxide
AR304
146.00
162.00
16.00
8.30
Mixed
241.7
38/62 Sulfide/Oxide
Including
148.00
149.00
1.00
11.40
Oxide
Including
151.00
157.00
6.00
16.68
Sulfide
154.0 - 155.0m Oxide
165.00
181.00
16.00
0.60
Oxide
AR379
96.20
157.00
60.80
3.83
Oxide
254.1
116.7 - 117.7 m, 137.5 - 142.50m and 144.5 - 145.5m Sulfide
Including
102.20
103.20
1.00
15.10
Oxide
161.00
190.00
29.00
1.85
Mixed
84/16 Oxide/Sulfide
193.00
220.00
27.00
1.00
Oxide
AR381
45.00
71.60
26.60
2.90
Oxide
155.0
68.6 - 71.6 m Sulfide
Including
49.00
50.00
1.00
14.35
Oxide
119.60
122.60
3.00
0.54
Oxide
AR387
121.10
141.50
20.40
4.15
Oxide
192.7
164.90
168.10
3.20
0.55
Sulfide
AR390
156.50
188.80
32.30
3.56
Mixed
239.9
62/38 Oxide/Sulfide
Including
163.30
164.30
1.00
13.10
Sulfide
169.0 - 169.8 m Oxide
Including
169.00
169.80
0.80
10.35
Oxide
AR404
4.00
53.70
49.70
1.67
Oxide
114.4
4.0 - 5.0 m, 28.0 - 29.0 m and 35.0 - 36.6 m Sulfide
57.70
67.00
9.30
0.43
Oxide
65.00 - 67.00m Sulfide
AR406
60.40
120.20
59.80
1.38
Oxide
181.0
111.0 - 111.8 m Sulfide, includes 0.8 m isolated core loss
133.00
137.00
4.00
0.30
Sulfide
153.00
160.00
7.00
1.16
Mixed
43/57 Oxide/Sulfide
Significant gold intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given in Table 2. All thicknesses are down hole length and true widths are not known at this stage.
The complete drill assay results and further technical information relating to this news release can be found below.
Technical Procedural Information
Sampling, Assaying and QA/QC
The Ardich drilling program started in 2017. Diamond drill core is sampled as half core at 1m intervals or geological contacts. Sampling interval varies between 0.4 meters and 3.2 meters with an average of 1.24 meters length. The samples were submitted to ALS Global laboratories in Izmir, Turkey for sample preparation and analysis which is of an ISO/IEC 7025:2005 certified and accredited laboratory. Bureau Veritas (Acme) laboratory, Ankara was used for umpire check sample analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with an AAS finish, and the multi-element analyses were determined by four acid digestion and ICP-AES and MS finish. For gold assays greater than or equal to 10 g/t, the fire assay process is repeated with a gravimetric finish for coarse gold. The drill and geochemical samples were collected in accordance with accepted industry standards. SSR Mining conducts routine QA/QC analysis on all assay results, including the systematic utilization of certified reference materials, blanks, field duplicates, and umpire laboratory check assays. External review of data and processes relating to Ardich has been completed by independent consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. in July 2021. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.
Metallurgical Test Work
Metallurgical test work and recovery assumptions are reported in CDMP20 and include heap leach for oxide ores and flotation and pressure oxidation of sulfide ore.
Qualified Person
The exploration results disclosed in this document were prepared under the supervision and approved by Dr. Cengiz Y. Demirci, AIPG Registered Member and a CPG (Certified Professional Geologist), and VP Exploration at SSR Mining. Dr. Demirci has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and is a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").
External review of data and processes relating to the Ardich was completed in July 2021 by independent consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. There were no adverse material results detected and Dr. Yetkin is of the opinion that the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for announcing the exploration results.
End Notes
The PEA Case is preliminary in nature and includes an economic analysis that is based, in part, on Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically for the application of economic considerations that would allow them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the results will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
The Çöpler gold mine is owned and operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi (Anagold). SSR Mining controls 80% of the shares of Anagold, Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. ("Lidya"), controls 18.5%, and a bank wholly owned by Çalık Holdings A.Ş., holds the remaining 1.5%. Exploration tenures surrounding the project area and mining at Çakmaktepe are subject to joint venture agreements between SSR Mining and Lidya that have varying interest proportions. SSR Mining controls 50% of the shares of Kartaltepe Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi and 50% of Tunçpinar Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi. The other 50% is controlled by Lidya. Greater than 96% of the Mineral Resource is located on SSR Mining owned 80% ground, with the remainder of the mineralization within the 50/50% ownership boundary.
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.
SSR Mining Contacts
F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
Phone: +1 (416) 306-5789
To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and the Company's other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning the Company's outlook and anticipated events or results and in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.
Forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Forward-looking information in this press release include statements concerning, among other things: forecasts; outlook; timing of production; production, cost, operating and capital expenditure guidance; the Company's intention to return excess attributable free cash flow to shareholders; the timing and implementation of the Company's dividend policy; the implementation of any share buyback program and the amount thereof; statements regarding plans or expectations for the declaration of future dividends and the amount thereof; future cash costs and all in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of gold, silver and other metals sold; the prices of gold, silver and other metals; Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, realization of Mineral Reserves, and the existence or realization of Mineral Resource estimates; the Company's ability to discover new areas of mineralization; the timing and extent of capital investment at the Company's operations; the timing and extent of capitalized stripping at the Company's operations; the timing of production and production levels and the results of the Company's exploration and development programs; current financial resources being sufficient to carry out plans, commitments and business requirements for the next twelve months; movements in commodity prices not impacting the value of any financial instruments; estimated production rates for gold, silver and other metals produced by the Company; the estimated cost of sustaining capital; availability of sufficient financing; receipt of regulatory approvals; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; ongoing or future development plans and capital replacement; estimates of expected or anticipated economic returns from the Company's mining projects, including future sales of metals, concentrate or other products produced by the Company and the timing thereof; the Company's plans and expectations for its properties and operations; and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.
Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of the Company's filings, and include: the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations and potential transactions, including joint ventures; weather conditions at the Company's operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of Mineral Reserves; existence or realization of Mineral Resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to the Company's mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to the Company's properties; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While the Company considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect.
The above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is only a prediction based on the Company's current expectations and the Company's projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings on the Company's website at www.ssrmining.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.
All references to "$" in this press release are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
This press release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standard...United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this press release may not be comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.
Table 3: All step-out drill holes completed at the Ardich project since the Mineral Resource compilation cut-off date for the CDMP20 Technical Report.
Hole ID
From
To
Interval
Au g/t
Oxidation
EOH
Comments
AR237
N.S.I
122.2
AR238
N.S.I
169.5
AR249
N.S.I
225.0
AR250
311.00
316.50
5.50
1.18
Sulfide
440.0
AR253
219.00
224.00
5.00
0.39
Oxide
261.9
AR254
N.S.I
161.5
AR256
131.00
138.00
7.00
1.38
Oxide
325.5
145.00
153.00
8.00
3.93
Oxide
Including
147.00
148.00
1.00
12.80
Oxide
207.00
228.00
21.00
0.69
Oxide
231.00
236.00
5.00
0.46
Oxide
261.00
264.40
3.40
1.09
Oxide
276.30
304.00
27.70
0.66
Oxide
AR257
263.00
266.00
3.00
0.68
Oxide
321.7
AR258
N.S.I
449.7
AR260
106.00
117.00
11.00
1.98
Oxide
305.9
AR261
133.40
140.40
7.00
0.64
Oxide
271.7
AR262
211.50
223.50
12.00
0.85
Mixed
232.2
55/45 Oxide/Sulfide
227.50
232.20
4.70
1.04
Mixed
AR263
105.00
131.00
26.00
1.11
Mixed
271.5
57/43 Sulfide/Oxide
AR264
385.50
401.40
15.90
1.17
Mixed
418.3
406.40
418.30
11.90
0.80
Sulfide
AR265
72.60
77.40
...
4.80
0.53
Oxide
294.8
121.40
125.40
4.00
0.69
Sulfide
AR266
214.00
225.00
11.00
0.70
Oxide
346.0
235.00
241.00
6.00
1.21
Oxide
247.00
263.00
16.00
1.99
Oxide
Includes 2.0 m isolated core loss.
AR267
141.00
170.70
29.70
1.78
Oxide
247.5
178.40
190.50
12.10
0.96
Oxide
193.50
201.50
8.00
0.53
Oxide
224.50
228.50
4.00
0.33
Oxide
AR268
169.00
175.00
6.00
0.48
Mixed
191.2
50/50 Sulfide/Oxide
AR269
193.00
205.00
12.00
2.70
Mixed
254.0
50/50 Sulfide/Oxide
AR270
187.00
213.00
26.00
1.72
Mixed
302.0
54/46 Oxide/Sulfide
AR271
N.S.I
520.1
AR272
183.50
191.10
7.60
0.44
Oxide
243.2
AR273
172.00
176.80
4.80
1.92
Oxide
265.0
181.30
186.60
5.30
0.42
Oxide
191.00
220.50
29.50
3.01
Oxide
193.00 - 194.00 m Sulfide
Including
202.50
203.50
1.00
13.55
Oxide
Including
214.50
215.50
1.00
12.20
Oxide
AR274
154.80
195.50
40.70
7.48
Sulfide
281.0
Including
179.50
181.50
2.00
14.63
Sulfide
Including
186.50
191.50
5.00
29.99
Sulfide
AR275
N.S.I
197.0
AR276
90.00
94.00
4.0
0.35
Mixed
231.8
97.00
119.40
22.4
1.25
Mixed
127.50
138.00
10.5
1.00
Sulfide
AR277
121.10
126.90
5.80
0.83
Oxide
297.4
151.00
156.00
5.00
0.47
Oxide
219.70
223.70
4.00
0.36
Oxide
AR278
153.00
198.00
45.00
2.88
Mixed
242.6
Isolated 0.6 m core loss. 67/33 Oxide/Sulfide
221.00
225.00
4.00
0.34
Oxide
AR279
152.20
203.00
50.8
4.02
Mixed
290.0
50/50 Oxide/Sulfide, 4 m at 0.25 g/t Au from 192 m included in the mineralized interval
Including
170.00
172.00
2.0
12.88
Sulfide
Including
183.00
185.00
2.0
14.78
Sulfide
AR280
246.00
270.50
24.5
4.18
Mixed
308.0
Includes 0.7 m isolated core loss. 88/12 Oxide/Sulfide
Including
264.00
265.00
1.0
35.10
Sulfide
AR281
147.20
152.20
5.00
0.96
Oxide
277.0
155.00
155.80
0.80
4.09
Mixed
162.00
168.70
6.70
0.71
Oxide
AR282
45.20
51.50
6.30
1.09
Sulfide
256.9
59.50
63.50
4.00
1.40
Sulfide
69.50
76.90
7.40
1.35
Sulfide
116.00
125.50
9.50
3.09
Mixed
65/35 Oxide/Sulfide
140.00
146.00
6.00
2.66
Mixed
67/33 Sulfide
AR283
240.00
264.00
24.0
1.03
Mixed
295.8
64/36 Oxide/Sulfide
AR284
160.00
163.00
3.00
1.35
Oxide
310.6
227.00
242.00
15.00
1.30
Mixed
60/40 Oxide/Sulfide
AR285
88.10
92.00
3.9
0.69
Mixed
273.1
51/49 Oxide/Sulfide
AR286
186.00
207.00
21.0
1.57
Sulfide
316.0
Includes 2.5 m isolated core loss.
AR287
88.10
102.50
14.40
0.88
Oxide
293.0
100.5 - 102.5 m Sulfide
106.50
122.60
16.10
1.62
Oxide
126.20
131.50
5.30
0.97
Mixed
134.30
139.40
5.10
1.11
Mixed
AR288
201.00
214.50
13.5
0.73
Mixed
240.6
60/40 Oxide/Sulfide
217.50
233.40
15.9
1.15
Oxide
Isolated 1.5 m core loss.
AR289
203.10
212.40
9.30
4.79
Oxide
267.3
209.1 - 210.1 m Sulfide
217.10
224.10
7.00
1.26
Oxide
AR290
135.50
147.00
11.50
0.84
Oxide
253.0
166.70
181.00
14.30
2.38
Mixed
55/45 Oxide/Sulfide
AR291
N.S.I
161.1
AR292
172.70
180.80
8.1
1.21
Oxide
290.0
AR293
N.S.I
238.0
AR294
149.30
158.00
8.7
1.75
Oxide
223.0
AR295
124.80
152.00
27.2
0.62
Oxide
242.1
AR298
136.20
140.00
3.80
1.25
Oxide
225.5
145.30
181.00
35.70
1.98
Oxide
158.8 - 159.8 m, 160.8 - 161.8 m and 162.8 - 163.8 m Sulfide
AR299
83.20
89.00
5.80
1.32
Sulfide
172.1
86.0 - 87.0m Oxide
100.00
105.70
5.70
1.23
Oxide
109.70
118.70
9.00
0.42
Oxide
139.80
140.50
0.70
11.40
Sulfide
AR301
192.00
208.90
16.90
0.91
Mixed
245.1
63/37 Sulfide - Oxide
AR302
N.S.I
196.3
AR303
135.50
143.00
7.50
3.33
Oxide
262.5
138.2 - 139.2 m Sulfide
Including
138.20
139.20
1.00
11.40
Sulfide
53/47 Sulfide - Oxide
158.00
167.00
9.00
0.36
Sulfide
173.00
180.00
7.00
0.48
Sulfide
178.0 - 179.0 m Oxide
224.20
227.20
3.00
0.43
Oxide
AR305
29.50
52.00
22.50
1.03
Oxide
102.1
49.0 m - 50.0 m and 51.0 - 52.0 m Sulfide
91.20
94.20
3.00
0.38
Oxide
AR307
146.10
164.60
18.50
3.48
Mixed
170.0
73/27 Oxide/Sulfide
AR309
30.80
41.70
10.90
2.63
Oxide
158.5
includes 0.5 m isolated core loss
45.70
52.50
6.80
1.70
Oxide
51.5 - 52.0 m Sulfide
134.80
137.80
3.00
0.33
Oxide
AR310
123.10
131.80
8.70
1.20
Oxide
228.2
144.80
173.50
28.70
3.20
Mixed
63/37 Oxide/Sulfide
Including
149.80
150.80
1.00
11.65
Oxide
182.50
192.50
10.00
3.41
Mixed
63/37 Oxide/Sulfide
Including
189.50
190.50
1.00
11.50
Oxide
AR312
79.20
85.30
6.10
0.81
Mixed
200.2
60/40 Oxide/Sulfide
AR313
171.20
197.20
26.00
1.72
Mixed
197.2
50/50 Oxide/Sulfide
AR314
36.90
56.10
19.20
1.38
Oxide
201.9
AR315
83.70
93.80
10.10
1.74
Oxide
167.0
Includes 0.5 m isolated core loss
97.80
103.20
5.40
1.19
Oxide
109.20
132.50
23.30
1.43
Oxide
Including
120.70
121.70
1.00
13.30
Oxide
AR316
206.00
214.30
8.30
4.73
Oxide
272.5
Including
207.00
208.00
1.00
22.00
Oxide
230.00
240.50
10.50
0.32
Oxide
237.5 - 238.5 m and 239.5 - 240.5 m Sulfide
AR317
202.00
221.00
19.00
3.05
Sulfide
228.0
AR318
152.50
157.50
5.00
0.42
Oxide
194.9
Includes 1.1 m isolated core loss
164.50
167.50
3.00
0.57
Oxide
AR319
146.60
159.30
12.70
3.08
Mixed
238.0
55/45 Oxide/Sulfide
AR320
108.60
118.00
9.40
1.73
Oxide
194.0
114.0 - 115.0 m Sulfide
130.20
137.20
7.00
7.06
Mixed
72/28 Oxide/Sulfide
Including
131.20
133.20
2.00
21.28
Sulfide
140.50
154.20
13.70
1.19
Mixed
76/24 Oxide/ Sulfide
AR321
105.00
117.40
12.40
0.85
Mixed
158.4
49/51 Oxide/Sulfide
AR322
115.00
122.00
7.00
3.08
Oxide
224.0
125.00
129.00
4.00
0.88
Oxide
AR324
118.00
125.00
7.00
2.08
Oxide
200.0
124.0 - 125.0 m Sulfide
129.00
134.00
5.00
5.96
Sulfide
Including
133.00
134.00
1.00
11.35
Sulfide
175.00
180.00
5.00
2.15
Sulfide
AR325
177.40
181.70
4.30
1.21
Oxide
305.5
179.4 - 180.4 m Sulfide
190.30
194.20
3.90
0.58
Oxide
220.80
225.00
4.20
0.42
Sulfide
231.00
238.00
7.00
1.35
Oxide
237.0 - 238.0 m Sulfide
AR326
41.00
62.40
21.40
1.50
Oxide
178.7
92.50
106.50
14.00
1.22
Oxide
109.50
119.50
10.00
1.07
Oxide
122.50
125.80
3.30
0.42
Oxide
AR327
172.50
210.60
38.10
6.38
Sulfide
210.6
172.5 - 175.5 m and 208.4 - 210.6 m Sulfide, includes 0.3 m isolated core loss
Including
185.50
186.50
1.00
14.00
Sulfide
Including
192.50
193.50
1.00
16.05
Sulfide
Including
200.50
201.50
1.00
13.80
Sulfide
Including
204.50
205.50
1.00
13.50
Sulfide
Including
206.30
207.10
0.80
11.05
Sulfide
AR331
169.60
173.60
4.00
0.64
Oxide
286.5
177.60
183.70
6.10
0.81
Oxide
AR332
107.60
127.60
20.00
0.46
Mixed
201.3
60/40 Oxide/Sulfide
AR333
157.20
164.00
6.80
1.30
Oxide
261.0
AR334
191.40
208.30
16.90
5.46
Sulfide
242.5
205.3 - 208.3 m Oxide
Including
194.30
195.30
1.00
15.20
Sulfide
AR336
155.20
175.40
20.20
2.78
Mixed
264.0
52/48 Oxide/Sulfide
178.40
182.50
4.10
2.32
Sulfide
180.5 - 181.5 m Oxide
202.30
212.30
10.00
0.37
Mixed
70/30 Oxide/Sulfide
AR337
75.00
88.00
13.00
0.96
Oxide
159.2
AR338
93.90
96.90
3.00
0.77
Oxide
149.3
AR340
11.20
24.60
13.40
0.94
Oxide
266.2
37.90
41.60
3.70
0.43
Oxide
Includes 0.4 m isolated core loss
AR341
200.50
213.30
12.80
0.93
Mixed
259.3
55/45 Oxide/Sulfide
AR344
111.60
132.00
20.40
1.44
Mixed
251.5
51/49 Oxide/Sulfide
137.00
146.70
9.70
2.15
Mixed
31/69 Oxide/Sulfide
201.40
223.00
21.60
3.30
Mixed
77/23 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.7 m isolated core loss
Including
217.40
219.40
2.00
11.55
Sulfide
AR345
131.20
150.50
19.30
2.84
Mixed
295.4
30/70 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.5 m isolated core loss
157.20
170.50
13.30
1.83
Oxide
163.2 - 165.2 m Sulfide
176.50
185.00
8.50
3.29
Mixed
73/27 Oxide/Sulfide
AR346
85.00
89.70
4.70
1.13
Oxide
155.9
AR347
98.30
108.00
9.70
0.70
Oxide
196.8
AR349
141.00
145.00
4.00
1.66
Oxide
222.5
AR350
45.60
66.00
20.40
1.21
Oxide
287.8
Includes 0.4 m isolated core loss
74.00
79.00
5.00
0.35
Oxide
AR351
167.00
179.00
12.00
0.95
Oxide
215.0
193.00
199.00
6.00
0.45
Oxide
AR352
122.00
138.20
16.20
0.76
Mixed
199.8
43/57 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.4 m isolated core loss
AR353
145.00
153.60
8.60
5.27
Oxide
221.2
Including
152.00
153.60
1.60
16.55
Oxide
181.50
188.50
7.00
0.40
Oxide
199.00
207.00
8.00
0.44
Oxide
AR354
120.30
125.30
5.00
2.00
Oxide
263.2
121.3 - 122.3 m Sulfide
128.30
177.10
48.80
0.89
Mixed
72/28 Oxide/Sulfide
214.60
219.90
5.30
1.04
Oxide
Includes 0.6 m isolated core loss
AR355
83.00
91.00
8.00
0.34
Mixed
224.5
25/75 Oxide/Sulfide
99.00
104.00
5.00
0.41
Sulfide
110.00
131.80
21.80
1.02
Oxide
111.0 - 114.2 m Sulfide
AR356
163.00
225.70
62.70
2.98
Mixed
248.3
57/43 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.8 m isolated core loss
Including
200.20
201.20
1.00
14.45
Oxide
Including
203.30
204.30
1.00
11.85
Oxide
Including
205.30
208.70
3.40
13.43
Oxide
Includes 0.4 m isolated core loss
Including
212.70
213.70
1.00
12.55
Oxide
AR357
202.60
224.50
21.90
7.15
Sulfide
269.8
202.6 - 203.8 m and 221.50 - 222.5 m Oxide
Including
208.00
209.00
1.00
15.00
Sulfide
Including
210.00
211.00
1.00
11.10
Sulfide
Including
212.00
215.00
3.00
14.58
Sulfide
Including
215.70
217.00
1.30
14.70
Sulfide
AR358
51.00
68.00
17.00
0.48
Oxide
191.0
Includes 0.3 m isolated core loss
AR359
89.80
100.40
10.60
2.86
Oxide
150.2
96.0 - 97.0 m Sulfide
122.30
126.30
4.00
1.47
Oxide
134.30
138.70
4.40
0.97
Oxide
AR360
104.30
115.90
11.60
1.73
Oxide
216.2
AR361
173.50
199.30
25.80
6.83
Mixed
217.5
61/39 Oxide/Sulfide
Including
181.50
182.50
1.00
11.15
Sulfide
Including
188.50
189.50
1.00
10.80
Oxide
Including
192.50
193.50
1.00
11.05
Oxide
Including
194.50
195.30
0.80
11.95
Oxide
AR362
123.00
133.00
10.00
2.02
Oxide
250.0
154.00
159.00
5.00
0.36
Sulfide
168.50
178.00
9.50
1.10
Oxide
AR363
39.30
44.90
5.60
0.30
Oxide
117.9
AR364
98.80
103.50
4.70
0.59
Oxide
285.5
121.20
128.30
7.10
1.34
Oxide
AR365
177.50
196.40
18.90
4.63
Oxide
269.4
189.6 - 92.4 m Sulfide
Including
190.40
192.40
2.00
24.08
Sulfide
AR366
156.20
161.20
5.00
0.62
Oxide
215.0
160.2 - 161.2 m Sulfide
172.90
202.10
29.20
1.80
Mixed
70/30 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 1.5 m isolated core loss
AR367
125.90
129.70
3.80
0.59
Oxide
165.7
AR368
135.20
147.20
12.00
1.61
Oxide
211.0
144.2 - 147.2 m Sulfide
150.20
162.50
12.30
0.88
Mixed
35/65 Oxide/Sulfide
AR369
166.00
178.70
12.70
4.26
Mixed
226.0
61/39 Oxide/Sulfide
Including
167.90
168.70
0.80
20.30
Oxide
203.50
209.50
6.00
0.41
Oxide
AR370
186.50
202.90
16.40
1.65
Mixed
257.0
57/43 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.3 m isolated core loss
207.00
219.30
12.30
0.66
Oxide
AR371
132.30
136.30
4.00
0.60
Oxide
165.9
AR372
116.60
125.60
9.00
2.53
Oxide
200.0
AR375
185.00
209.00
24.00
2.07
Mixed
258.0
55/45 Oxide/Sulfide
218.00
226.50
8.50
0.50
Oxide
AR377
15.40
85.50
70.10
1.71
Oxide
153.9
Includes 0.6 m isolated core loss
AR378
171.40
189.60
18.20
1.71
Mixed
214.1
50/50 Oxide/Sulfide
AR380
31.60
37.00
5.40
0.99
Oxide
80.0
AR393
29.30
46.30
17.00
1.26
Oxide
266.2
34.3 - 35.3 m Sulfide
77.50
80.80
3.30
0.68
Oxide
117.00
148.60
31.60
4.04
Mixed
44/56 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.4 m isolated core loss
Including
125.00
128.00
3.00
16.35
Sulfide
Including
131.00
132.00
1.00
10.95
Sulfide
202.40
206.40
4.00
0.50
Sulfide
220.20
223.20
3.00
0.46
Mixed
33/67 Oxide/Sulfide
AR395
74.50
82.20
7.70
1.00
Oxide
211.0
81.2 - 82.2 m Sulfide
89.20
97.80
8.60
0.65
Oxide
89.2 - 91.2 m Sulfide
112.80
122.80
10.00
0.38
Oxide
125.80
131.50
5.70
0.41
Oxide
AR397
124.80
127.90
3.10
1.09
Sulfide
194.0
126.0 - 127.9 m Oxide, includes 0.3 m isolated core loss
131.40
142.30
10.90
1.00
Sulfide
132.4 - 133.4 m and 136.3 - 138.3 Oxide
145.50
150.50
5.00
0.61
Oxide
167.50
170.50
3.00
0.32
Oxide
AR398
207.00
225.00
18.00
1.48
Oxide
265.0
218.0 - 220.0 m and 224.0 - 225.0 m Sulfide
230.00
249.00
19.00
1.09
Oxide
231.0 - 232.0, 236.0 - 237.0 m and 240.3 - 241.0 m Sulfide
AR400
164.30
175.80
11.50
1.25
Sulfide
308.5
174.8 - 175.8 Oxide
178.80
210.00
31.20
1.65
Mixed
78/22 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.9 m isolated core loss
AR401
135.50
140.00
4.50
2.58
Mixed
210.4
46/54 Oxide/Sulfide
AR405
91.50
108.50
17.00
0.52
Mixed
185.0
77/23 Oxide/Sulfide
137.50
141.50
4.00
0.42
Oxide
163.00
171.00
8.00
0.33
Oxide
AR407
87.10
90.70
3.60
0.40
Oxide
251.3
144.60
198.60
54.00
3.68
Oxide
65/35 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 2.5 m isolated core loss
Including
154.10
155.10
1.00
16.85
Oxide
33/67 Oxide/Sulfide
Including
157.10
159.10
2.00
15.43
Oxide
33/67 Oxide/Sulfide
Including
168.60
169.60
1.00
12.60
Sulfide
67/33 Oxide/Sulfide
216.70
222.70
6.00
1.34
Oxide
220.7 - 221.7 m Sulfide
230.70
234.50
3.80
0.32
Oxide
AR408
N.S.I
173.0
AR410
111.00
124.10
13.10
0.40
Mixed
200.2
61/39 Oxide/Sulfide
AR412
13.00
35.90
22.90
0.72
Oxide
150.7
17.0 - 18.0 m Sulfide
129.20
133.20
4.00
0.37
Oxide
AR413
N.S.I
221.5
AR414
153.00
167.00
14.00
7.50
Mixed
179.0
70/30 Oxide/Sulfide
Including
153.00
157.40
4.40
13.19
Mixed
25/75 Oxide/Sulfide
AR415
65.50
68.50
3.00
0.35
Oxide
186.5
AR416
141.00
147.30
6.30
0.78
Oxide
213.4
153.50
163.40
9.90
1.10
Oxide
161.2 - 163.4 m Sulfide
166.40
179.00
12.60
1.15
Oxide
AR417
0.00
49.80
49.80
2.20
Oxide
125.0
112.50
117.50
5.00
1.01
Oxide
AR418
0.00
5.00
5.00
1.16
Oxide
107.2
15.00
24.00
9.00
0.66
Oxide
33.00
36.00
3.00
0.69
Oxide
AR419
89.60
110.50
20.90
0.62
Mixed
213.5
70/30 Oxide/Sulfide
122.50
128.50
6.00
0.36
Oxide
147.50
163.00
15.50
0.38
Oxide
167.50
172.50
5.00
0.40
Oxide
AR420
N.S.I
335.9
AR421
136.50
158.80
22.30
2.59
Mixed
200.8
60/40 Oxide/Sulfide
165.80
177.50
11.70
0.67
Oxide
AR422
N.S.I
152.6
AR423
N.S.I
173.5
AR424
131.40
159.50
28.10
2.22
Oxide
182.5
133.5 - 135.5 m Sulfide
AR425
21.00
36.30
15.30
0.65
Oxide
161.8
49.00
55.30
6.30
0.76
Oxide
92.40
101.20
8.80
1.02
Oxide
AR426
3.00
11.00
8.00
0.39
Oxide
54.4
AR427
N.S.I
155.50
Significant gold intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given in Table 1. All thicknesses are down hole length and true widths are not known at this stage.
Table 4: All In-fill drill holes completed at the Ardich Project since the Mineral Resource compilation cut-off date for the CDMP20 Technical Report
Hole ID
From (m)
To
Interval
Au
Oxidation
EOH
Comments
AR234
148.20
152.20
4.00
0.93
Oxide
262.4
166.20
169.20
3.00
0.47
Oxide
178.20
181.20
3.00
0.67
Oxide
195.20
199.70
4.50
0.71
Oxide
AR235
178.00
187.50
9.50
1.45
Oxide
348.2
80/20 Oxide/Sulfide
AR236
177.60
181.60
4.00
0.70
Oxide
297.0
184.60
187.60
3.00
0.57
Oxide
AR239
N.S.I
101.5
AR240
127.00
134.00
7.00
1.78
Oxide
204.6
147.90
152.60
4.70
1.42
Oxide
164.20
169.20
5.00
0.87
Sulfide
186.20
189.20
3.00
0.49
Oxide
186.2 - 187.2m Sulfide
AR241
182.80
203.00
20.20
1.10
Oxide
244.6
229.00
239.20
10.20
0.84
Oxide
70/30 Oxide/Sulfide
AR242
172.30
177.30
5.00
0.35
Oxide
254.7
205.30
209.30
4.00
0.40
Oxide
218.30
219.20
0.90
4.64
Oxide
AR243
157.60
175.30
17.70
1.40
Oxide
258.4
202.30
217.80
15.50
0.59
Oxide
AR244
159.00
166.30
7.30
4.00
Sulfide
224.7
177.00
185.00
8.00
0.43
Oxide
AR245
139.00
152.00
13.00
1.50
Oxide
349.4
AR246
152.00
188.00
36.00
5.78
Sulfide
317.0
152.0 - 154.7m Oxide
Including
169.00
172.00
3.00
13.68
Sulfide
Including
177.00
178.00
1.00
11.95
Sulfide
Including
181.40
184.40
3.00
15.10
Sulfide
AR247
102.50
107.50
5.00
0.76
Oxide
237.8
117.50
124.50
7.00
0.53
Oxide
228.50
233.50
5.00
0.35
Oxide
AR248
149.00
194.60
45.60
3.09
Oxide
260.2
Isolated 4 meter core loss.
Including
168.50
172.90
4.40
11.45
Oxide
Isolated 0.6 meter core loss.
AR251
151.60
168.70
17.10
1.46
Oxide
252.8
85/15 Oxide/Sulfide
184.70
190.50
5.80
1.23
Sulfide
Isolated 0.4 meter core loss.
AR252
165.70
178.00
12.30
1.71
Oxide
328.1
185.00
195.00
10.00
1.78
Oxide
AR255
88.00
102.80
14.80
3.32
Oxide
257.9
Including
97.00
98.00
1.00
14.40
Oxide
156.70
165.60
8.90
0.40
Mixed
AR259
135.00
139.30
4.30
3.77
Oxide
264.5
Including
136.30
137.30
1.00
11.45
Oxide
AR296
88.40
141.20
52.8
0.74
Oxide
230.0
Includes 0.5 meter isolated core loss. 93/7 Oxide/Sulfide
AR297
162.30
166.00
3.70
0.75
Sulfide
273.0
169.00
172.00
3.00
0.79
Sulfide
177.00
187.00
10.00
2.08
Sulfide
AR300
121.00
157.90
36.90
2.60
Mixed
197.0
Includes 0.5 meter isolated core loss 75/25 Oxide/Sulfide
Including
138.60
139.60
1.00
11.05
Sulfide
33/67 Oxide/Sulfide
AR304
146.00
162.00
16.00
8.30
Mixed
241.7
38/62 Oxide/Sulfide
Including
148.00
149.00
1.00
11.40
Oxide
Including
151.00
157.00
6.00
16.68
Sulfide
154.00-155.00 Oxide
165.00
181.00
16.00
0.60
Oxide
AR306
113.90
124.20
10.30
2.78
Mixed
218.0
50/50 Oxide/Sulfide
126.90
131.70
4.80
1.61
Sulfide
147.20
152.20
5.00
0.42
Sulfide
includes 0.5 meter isolated core loss
AR308
86.10
110.20
24.10
2.92
Mixed
170.0
88/12 Oxide/Sulfide
Including
87.10
88.10
1.00
14.40
Oxide
122.50
137.50
15.00
0.82
Oxide
122.50-124.50 and 125.50-126.50 Sulfide
AR311
118.00
126.00
8.00
1.25
Mixed
182.5
75/25 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.9 meter isolated core loss
148.00
152.00
4.00
0.61
Oxide
AR323
149.70
160.70
11.00
0.59
Oxide
268.0
Includes 0.7 meter isolated core loss 155.90-156.90 Sulfide
AR328
159.50
169.50
10.00
2.45
Mixed
227.0
40/60 Oxide/Sulfide
177.50
189.00
11.50
1.57
Mixed
33/67 Oxide/Sulfide
AR329
163.50
168.00
4.50
0.65
Oxide
250.7
167.3 - 168.0 m Sulfide
AR330
21.00
42.30
21.30
1.96
Oxide
190.6
23.7 - 24.7 m Sulfide
AR335
24.70
45.20
20.50
1.07
Oxide
126.8
84.00
94.00
10.00
0.50
Oxide
AR339
171.00
193.00
22.00
2.71
Sulfide
231.8
186.0 - 187.0 m and 192.0 - 193.0 m Oxide
Including
179.00
180.30
1.30
12.00
Sulfide
AR342
150.60
154.60
4.00
0.84
Oxide
254.5
162.40
167.40
5.00
0.68
Oxide
192.80
201.00
8.20
0.67
Mixed
28/72 Oxide/Sulfide
AR343
166.50
176.20
9.70
0.94
Oxide
278.1
175.2 - 176.2 m Sulfide, includes 0.5 meter isolated core loss
AR348
159.30
173.90
14.60
1.58
Oxide
272.0
171.9 - 173.9 m Sulfide, includes 1.3 meter isolated core loss
AR373
142.30
164.30
22.00
1.54
Mixed
179.1
82/18 Oxide/Sulfide
AR374
36.00
83.00
47.00
0.86
Mixed
135.3
59/41 Oxide/Sulfide
AR376
48.00
74.50
26.50
2.46
Oxide
160.5
Including
65.60
66.60
1.00
13.75
Oxide
82.50
98.00
15.50
0.90
Mixed
75/25 Oxide/Sulfide
AR379
96.20
157.00
60.80
3.83
Oxide
254.1
116.7- 117.7 m, 137.5 - 142.5 m and 144.5 - 145.5 m Sulfide
Including
102.20
103.20
1.00
15.10
Oxide
161.00
190.00
29.00
1.85
Mixed
84/16 Oxide/Sulfide
193.00
220.00
27.00
1.00
Oxide
AR381
45.00
71.60
26.60
2.90
Oxide
155.0
68.6 - 71.6 m Sulfide
Including
49.00
50.00
1.00
14.35
Oxide
119.60
122.60
3.00
0.54
Oxide
AR382
15.00
18.00
3.00
0.71
Oxide
125.0
28.00
32.00
4.00
0.33
Oxide
35.00
39.00
4.00
0.45
Oxide
42.70
88.40
45.70
1.68
Oxide
73.5 - 74.5 m, 79.5 - 81.4 m and 85.4 - 88.4 m Sulfide
AR383
52.60
81.20
28.60
1.01
Oxide
146.0
Includes 1.2 meter isolated core loss
AR384
57.30
73.50
16.20
2.59
Oxide
87.5
61/39 Oxide/Sulfide
AR385
66.70
75.00
8.30
3.60
Oxide
167.0
67.8 - 70.0 m Sulfide
Including
67.80
68.80
1.00
10.95
Sulfide
78.00
86.00
8.00
0.46
Oxide
92.00
96.00
4.00
1.23
Oxide
112.00
151.50
39.50