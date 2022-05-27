U.S. markets closed

SSR MINING ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

2 min read
  • SSRM

DENVER, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces that each of the eight nominees listed in the proxy statement for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Friday, May 27, 2022. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Name

Votes For 

% For  

Votes Withheld  

% Withheld  

A.E. Michael Anglin                                       

145,722,299

95.68

6,580,547

4.32

Rod Antal

152,060,790

99.84

250,790

0.16

Thomas R. Bates, Jr.                                          

150,810,200

99.01

1,501,380

0.99

Brian R. Booth

151,666,992

99.58

644,588

0.42

Simon A. Fish

132,891,748

87.25

19,411,098

12.75

Leigh Ann Fisher

151,937,352

99.75

374,229

0.25

Alan P. Krusi

146,484,811

96.18

5,818,035

3.82

Kay Priestly 

148,166,552

97.28

4,136,295

2.72

At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) a non-binding advisory resolution to set one year as the frequency of the Company's future advisory votes on executive compensation; (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation; (iii) a resolution approving the Company's 2022 Employee Share Purchase Plan; and (iv) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

The voting results for each resolution are set out below:


1 Year 

% 1 Year  

2 Year  

% 2 Years  

3 Year  

% 3 Years  

Advisory Vote on Frequency
of Future Advisory Votes on
Executive Compensation        

146,346,359

96.16

72,633

0.05

5,281,324

3.47

 


Votes For  

% For  

Votes Against  

% Against  

Advisory Vote on Executive
Compensation                                                 

141,900,724

93.16

10,131,592

6.65

Approval of Employee Share
Purchase Plan

151,723,990

99.61

361,223

0.24







Votes For  

% For   

Votes Withheld  

% Withheld  

Appointment of Auditor 

147,373,576

90.08

16,223,655

9.92

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. In 2021, the four operating assets produced approximately 794,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SSR Mining Contacts:

F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
Phone: +1 (416) 306-5789

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-announces-voting-results-from-2022-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301556970.html

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.

