U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,425.98
    -20.61 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,677.17
    +112.58 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,473.23
    -170.35 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,015.61
    -9.49 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.41
    +2.16 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.90
    -8.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    -0.28 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0064 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8310
    +0.1440 (+5.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3082
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.9300
    +0.2420 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,984.14
    -1,085.10 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.65
    -31.78 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

SSR MINING PUBLISHES ESG AND SUSTAINABILTY REPORT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SSRM

DENVER, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX:SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announced today the publication of its Sustainability Report which outlines the Company's Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. The report outlines our approach to sustainability across a range of areas, including Health & Safety, environment, communities and diversity, as well as summarizes our 2021 performance.

Rod Antal, President and CEO said, "SSR Mining's fourth annual Sustainability Report continues to demonstrate our commitment to delivering sustainable value for all shareholders. Safe, responsible and profitable mining activities are the tenets of our business, and we are constantly enhancing and progressing our sustainability practices and strategies as our company evolves. Our progression towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 remains top-of-mind, and we expect to establish a science-based action plan for achieving this goal in the coming years. Overall, we continue to move forward with our ESG initiatives as we seek to ensure a lasting positive legacy for our company and operations."

Sustainability Report Highlights:

  • Full implementation of environment, safety & health, and social standards through compliance with SSR Mining's internal Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability ("EHSS") Integrated Management System.

  • Continued commitment to transparency and accountability through inaugural public disclosure of Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Climate and Water Security scores.

  • Completion of third-party closure reviews across all operating sites to ensure a positive post-mining future for our stakeholders globally.

  • Development of a water stewardship strategy as we seek to continually reduce our environmental footprint.

  • Commitment to establish a science-based Action Plan for net zero greenhouse gas emission targets by 2025.

The report is available on our website at www.ssrmining.com/corporate_responsibility.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. In 2021, the four operating assets produced approximately 794,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SSR Mining Contacts:

F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
Phone: +1 (416) 306-5789

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements:

Except for statements of historical fact relating to us, certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and our other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning our outlook and anticipated events or results and in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information and statements in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by us. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information and statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information and statements because we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR.

Forward-looking information and statements in this news release include any statements concerning, among other things: any and all timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of our filings on EDGAR and SEDAR. While we consider these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to us, they may prove to be incorrect.

The above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings on our website at www.ssrmining.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, we do not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-publishes-esg-and-sustainabilty-report-301526083.html

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Three reasons why Twitter will reject Elon Musk’s buyout offer, according to an analyst

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide his three reasons for why Twitter will reject Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $41.3 billion buyout offer.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) tanked today after the company released a new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing yesterday. Sundial shares were down 7.9% at 10:47 a.m. ET on Thursday. Sundial was originally scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings and 2021 annual report on March 29.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • TSMC stock slides despite chipmaker raising revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss first quarter earnings for chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Buying a stock and holding it forever is madness, isn't it? It's true that companies come and go, and it's rare to see a stock thrive for decades at a time. Here are two buy and hold "forever" stocks that each trade for less than $100.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Crushes First-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's top chip foundry, on Thursday smashed expectations for the first quarter. But TSM stock wavered.

  • Bank earnings: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley report quarterly results

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung and Jared Blikre discuss quarterly earnings for Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

  • Twitter stock could crash 20% if board rejects Elon Musk's offer: analyst

    Twitter's board has a tough needle to thread amid Elon Musk's huge buyout offer. One wrong step could send shares reeling.

  • Nasdaq Is Down but Investors Are Watching These 2 Winning Nasdaq Stocks

    These Nasdaq-traded companies are good long-term plays despite the market's poor performance in 2022.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Rebounding Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) had plunged 49% as of the market close on Wednesday. Investors cheered Rite Aid's fourth-quarter update, which was announced before the market opened. Rite Aid reported fourth-quarter revenue of $6.07 billion, up 2.5% year over year.

  • Twitter’s board should think ‘really hard about accepting’ Elon Musk’s offer: Analyst

    CFRA Senior Industry Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter for $41.39 billion after backing out from joining the social media platforms board of directors.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Alibaba

    The stocks of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) both lost more than 50% of their value over the past 12 months. Shopify's services enable smaller merchants to easily launch their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, and manage their own marketing campaigns. Shopify's revenue rose 86% to $2.93 billion in fiscal 2020, which aligns with the calendar year, as the pandemic forced more merchants to open online stores.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Sell? NVDA Stock Eyes Impact From Russia-Ukraine War

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?

  • Twitter Weighs Poison Pill to Prevent Musk From Increasing Stake Significantly

    Twitter is weighing a poison pill that would prevent Elon Musk from increasing his stake in the company significantly, a person familiar with the situation said. When lobbed in a $43 billion offer for Twitter, absent was any indication of how he might pay for it. Like so much else with Mr. Musk, however, the Tesla chief went a different route: His filing Thursday says only that the deal hinges on “completion of anticipated financing.”

  • 3 Reasons to Consider the Invesco QQQ ETF for Your Portfolio, and 1 Reason Not to

    The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) is an index fund that mirrors the Nasdaq-100 index, which consists of the 100 largest U.S. and international nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market cap. Here are three reasons you should consider investing in the Invesco QQQ ETF and one reason you shouldn't. The QQQ mirrors the Nasdaq-100, which means it's technology-weighted, giving insight into how the technology sector is performing as a whole.

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Falling Today

    "We are moving forward with our risk and control infrastructure work and continue to note that our path forward will be uneven but remain confident in our ability to continue to close remaining gaps over the next several years," Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement, referring to the bank's expense and efficiency initiatives. Currently, I am still confident in Scharf's ability to hit the bank's expense targets for the year due to the seasonality that can be seen in the first quarter.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Realistically Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    There are clear paths for all of these companies to deliver huge returns to shareholders this decade.

  • 4 Red Flags for PayPal's Future

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was once considered a top long-term play on the growing digital payments market. But over the past 12 months, its stock price has tumbled 60% and erased all of its gains from the previous three years.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?