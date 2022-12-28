U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

St. Anthony Gold Corp. Announces Name and Symbol Change to Spark Energy Minerals Inc. - CSE: EMIN

St. Anthony Gold Corp.
·3 min read
St. Anthony Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Spark Energy Minerals Inc., formerly St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("Spark" or the "Company") (CSE:EMIN)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF), announces that the Company has officially changed its name to "Spark Energy Minerals Inc.". The board of directors of the Company approved the name change, effective September 29, 2022, in accordance with the articles of the Company.

The name change is expected to be effective upon the start of trading on January 3, 2023. The Company's shares will trade under the new symbol CSE: EMIN. Its other trading symbols will remain intact as OTC: MTEHF, and Frankfurt: M1N.

Peter Wilson, CEO, comments, "With the official name change and new trading symbol in place, our front-facing identity will now be properly aligned with our new focus on energy and battery minerals. We will begin providing detailed information about our direction and planned initiatives immediately through our new website at https://sparkenergyminerals.com."

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc., a Canadian-based mineral exploration corporation, is focused on identifying and advancing high-value mineral properties.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION SEE THE COMPANY'S WEB SITE AT

https://sparkenergyminerals.com
Email to info@sparkenergyminerals.com
Contact: Peter Wilson, CEO, Tel. +1-604-649-0945

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: St. Anthony Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733419/St-Anthony-Gold-Corp-Announces-Name-and-Symbol-Change-to-Spark-Energy-Minerals-Inc--CSE-EMIN

