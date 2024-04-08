Banyan Air Service

St. Augustine’s Northeast Florida Regional Airport (NFRA) welcomes Banyan Air Service, a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider for HondaJets.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Banyan's first hangar facility expansion in America's oldest city will host four Honda factory-trained technicians. The goal is to make additional hires to, as they say, serve the burgeoning aviation needs of the southeastern United States.

“Specializing in HondaJet sales and service, the decision to lease hangar space in St. Augustine Airport underscores our commitment to providing exceptional service and support to HondaJet owners and operators across the region,” Banyan said in a recent press release.

Services include inspections, modifications, avionics upgrades and aircraft-on-ground support.

Charles Amento, vice president/director of MRO Services, described the airport’s location as convenient, and the support received from NFRA as exceptional.

“The airport staff have made the transition seamless,” he said in a press release. “We look forward to providing top-notch service and support to HondaJet owners and operators throughout the Southeastern United States from our new base in St. Augustine."

The news release underscored that importance of Banyan Air Service's presence in NFRA, describing the venture as a significant milestone.

Jaime R. Topp, NFRA’s executive director, attributed the airport’s location and space as vital to the company’s growth.

“St. Johns County Airport remains committed to fostering partnerships with innovative companies like Banyan Air Service,” he said in a press release. “The airport’s economic impact and expansion trajectory remains strong for the success of the aviation community and the entire region.”

Located on U.S. 1, the NFRA is operated by the St. Johns County Airport Authority. The transportation hub offers aviation services and facilities to charter operators, aviation-related businesses and general aviation users. Tenants include Northrop Grumann Corporation, Volato Aviation and FBO Atlantic Aviation.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: St. Augustine welcomes Banyan Air Service to St. Johns County Airport