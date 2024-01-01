When Will St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at St Barbara Limited's (ASX:SBM) future prospects. St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. On 30 June 2023, the AU$172m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$507m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which St Barbara will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

St Barbara is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$7.0m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 110%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of St Barbara's upcoming projects, though, take into account that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

