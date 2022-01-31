St. Bonaventure’s Master of Arts in Leadership Program Embodies What the World Needs: Compassion, Wisdom and Integrity

Servant leaders — leaders devoted to prioritizing the welfare and growth of their employees — are urgently needed for the post-pandemic world.

Early on in the pandemic, global communications firm Edelman conducted a survey revealing most people trusted their employer over the media and government when sourcing COVID-19 information. Respondents also suggested their workplaces were better prepared for the virus than the country overall.

Today’s leaders are under pressure to ensure their staff members are well supported outside core business duties. In the post-COVID-19 landscape, organizations will feel increased pressure to hire leaders that place emphasis on building and maintaining employees’ trust.

St. Bonaventure believes in creating leaders that are not only strong managers but true servant leaders who lead with humanity, compassion, and integrity to influence positive change in society. Their online master’s in leadership program develops effective communication, team building, innovation, change management, and strategic thinking skills. Many of the university’s students have held leadership positions in various industries worldwide.

“Our program is not just about learning skills. Of course, you'll learn skills but it's about discerning how to lead humanly, deeply and well in the world. I focus a lot on empathy because we really do need to be able to consider that we are leading human beings. This community that you are a part of in the master's in leadership program is a community grounded in the values of the unique dignity of every individual. Knowledge is learning those concepts, skills and theories, but wisdom is using them to lead well. This is where a compassionate leader focused on personal and organizational core values and the individual worth of their employees can really make a difference leading well and with compassion in difficult times.” Said MA in Leadership Program Director Dr. Kimberly DeSimone.

About St. Bonaventure University

St. Bonaventure University is amongst some of the leading universities in New York State, offering an extensive list of online graduate degrees. The university’s online master’s degree in leadership has, over the years, produced many prominent leaders. Graduates are equipped to develop a big picture perspective that allows them to influence change, seize opportunities, and solve problems at different levels and departments across organizations.

