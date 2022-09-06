ST Engineering Selects PowerFleet to Enhance Maintenance Repair Operations

PowerFleet, Inc.

Partnership to help further modernize operations at ST Engineering’s airframe facility in San Antonio

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations, announced that ST Engineering has selected its industrial telematics solutions for the Maintenance Repair Operations (MRO) at its airframe facility in San Antonio. ST Engineering, also known as Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (OTCMKTS: SGGKF), is a global technology, defense and engineering group and one of the largest airframe MRO solutions providers in the world. ST Engineering’s San Antonio facility will utilize PowerFleet’s telematics solutions to improve overall equipment visibility into its aerospace MRO operations, as well as an API tool to integrate data from their vehicles into the necessary systems to improve performance.



“We are excited to be working with ST Engineering to provide telematic solutions to their San Antonio facility,” said Steve Towe, CEO of PowerFleet. “Our team will continue to work closely with ST Engineering to offer real time, data-driven analytics to their industrial operations to improve accountability and increase efficiency.”

To support ST Engineering’s needs, PowerFleet’s solutions will assist them across multiple industrial assets. Forklifts and tuggers are among the highest priority to move large cargo for their aviation business, along with other equipment. PowerFleet will also support the brand’s security and access control through improved tracking of asset distribution, one of the core requirements for their business. PowerFleet’s business will also incorporate tools built to improve the monitoring and status of vehicular inspections, as well as telematics built into equipment and various locations onsite and the San Antonio airport to track real time asset location. To ease the integration process, ST Engineering and PowerFleet will deploy all technology in multiple phases and locations.

“The integration of PowerFleet’s solutions is part of our efforts to digitalize the operations at our hangars,” said Irving Tjin, Vice President & General Manager at VT San Antonio Aerospace, a subsidiary of ST Engineering. “The initial demonstration greatly exhibited their capabilities in improving our ability to control and track the necessary assets, and thereby ensuring that authorized individuals are the ones handling industrial technology. From installation to sales and support, their service has proven to be reliable. That, in line with the ability to gather key data, will be important in helping us maintain safety in our operations.”

PowerFleet’s integration will not just supercharge their organization efficiencies but help them avoid unplanned expenses such as damages to equipment and inefficient use of equipment. It’ll minimize unexpected maintenance costs by monitoring actual wear and tear information on equipment, and will improve visibility into the location, activation status and distribution of all equipment.

To learn more about the latest PowerFleet solutions, visit www.powerfleet.com.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of subscription-based wireless solutions that secure, control, track, and manage high-value enterprise assets. PowerFleet’s patented technologies are the proven solution for organizations that must monitor and analyze their assets to improve safety, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and drive profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. PowerFleet’s global headquarters are in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with additional offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

About ST Engineering

ST Engineering is a global technology, defence and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defence and public security segments. The Group harnesses technology and innovation to solve real-world problems, enabling a more secure and sustainable world. Headquartered in Singapore, it has operations spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S., serving customers in more than 100 countries. ST Engineering reported revenue of $7.7b in FY2021 and ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It is a component stock of the FTSE Straits Times Index, MSCI Singapore, iEdge SG ESG Transparency Index and iEdge SG ESG Leaders Index.

