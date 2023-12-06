Do St. Galler Kantonalbank's (VTX:SGKN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like St. Galler Kantonalbank (VTX:SGKN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

St. Galler Kantonalbank's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years St. Galler Kantonalbank grew its EPS by 6.8% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that St. Galler Kantonalbank's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for St. Galler Kantonalbank remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 8.1% to CHF537m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check St. Galler Kantonalbank's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are St. Galler Kantonalbank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to St. Galler Kantonalbank, with market caps between CHF1.8b and CHF5.6b, is around CHF1.6m.

The St. Galler Kantonalbank CEO received CHF1.4m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does St. Galler Kantonalbank Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for St. Galler Kantonalbank is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Not only that, but the CEO is paid quite reasonably, which should prompt investors to feel more trusting of the board of directors. All things considered, St. Galler Kantonalbank is definitely worth taking a deeper dive into. Of course, identifying quality businesses is only half the battle; investors need to know whether the stock is undervalued. So you might want to consider this free discounted cashflow valuation of St. Galler Kantonalbank.

