ST Group Food Industries Holdings (Catalist:DRX) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at ST Group Food Industries Holdings (Catalist:DRX) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on ST Group Food Industries Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = AU$4.4m ÷ (AU$57m - AU$17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, ST Group Food Industries Holdings has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 3.8% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for ST Group Food Industries Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of ST Group Food Industries Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at ST Group Food Industries Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 33% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, ST Group Food Industries Holdings has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 29% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that ST Group Food Industries Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 56% to shareholders over the last three years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for ST Group Food Industries Holdings (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

