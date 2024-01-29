Are ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited's (Catalist:DRX) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

With its stock down 4.8% over the past month, it is easy to disregard ST Group Food Industries Holdings (Catalist:DRX). It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ST Group Food Industries Holdings' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

View our latest analysis for ST Group Food Industries Holdings

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ST Group Food Industries Holdings is:

9.0% = AU$1.9m ÷ AU$21m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

ST Group Food Industries Holdings' Earnings Growth And 9.0% ROE

When you first look at it, ST Group Food Industries Holdings' ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 6.5% doesn't go unnoticed by us. However, ST Group Food Industries Holdings' five year net income decline rate was 20%. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

Story continues

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 9.5% in the same 5-year period, we still found ST Group Food Industries Holdings' performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is ST Group Food Industries Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is ST Group Food Industries Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

ST Group Food Industries Holdings' declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 56% (or a retention ratio of 44%). With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for ST Group Food Industries Holdings by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Moreover, ST Group Food Industries Holdings has been paying dividends for four years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about ST Group Food Industries Holdings' performance. Specifically, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a respectable rate of return. Investors may have benefitted, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of ST Group Food Industries Holdings' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.