St James’s Place shares plunge to lowest level in a decade

st james's place

Shares in St James’s Place sank to their lowest level in a decade after the wealth manager signalled plans to shake-up the business.

The downbeat performance came as newly appointed chief executive Mark FitzPatrick kicked off an overhaul of the business after investor inflows nearly halved last year.

In an update released on Thursday, he said: “I want SJP [St James’s Place] to capture this long-term opportunity, so as we start planning our vision for 2030 I am reviewing all elements of our business to ensure we are fully fit for the future and best placed to keep delivering for all our stakeholders.”

Shares in the FTSE 100 investment firm, which looks after more than 900,000 clients, dropped by as much as 9pc to 617p following the announcement.

It’s the latest blow for St James’s Place which has seen its share price battered over the past year amid rising regulatory pressure and weaker demand among investors.

Shares have fallen more than 45pc in the past 12 months, wiping billions off the company’s value.

The Cirencester-based fund manager recorded £5.1bn in net inflows during the 12 months to December 31, down 48pc from £9.8bn a year earlier.

St James’s Place, which is the largest wealth manager in Britain, said that clients’ confidence in long-term investments was dented by economic uncertainty and more attractive returns on cash deposits.

However, total funds under management grew to a record £168.2bn last year, up from £148.4m.

Mr FitzPatrick said: “As we build on the strong foundations we have established over three decades, we continue to see a huge opportunity to support more clients who need help and advice.”

The operational review comes months after Mr FitzPatrick took the helm as chief executive in October, replacing Andrew Croft.

It follows the company’s announcement in October that it will radically overhaul its fee structure in response to pressure from the Financial Conduct Authority.

The major revamp includes scrapping its controversial exit fees charged to customers who withdraw from their bond and pensions investments early.

St James’s Place, founded in 1991, is also looking to raise up to £1bn by 2030 to buy the company from retiring partners, the Financial Times reported.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.