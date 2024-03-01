St. James's Place Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

St. James's Place (LON:STJ) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: UK£10.1m (down by 102% from UK£405.0m profit in FY 2022).

UK£0.018 loss per share (down from UK£0.75 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

St. James's Place Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 6.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 99% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Capital Markets industry in the United Kingdom are expected to grow by 2.6%.

Performance of the British Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are down 24% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 1 warning sign for St. James's Place that you should be aware of.

