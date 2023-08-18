St. James's Place (LON:STJ) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.1583

St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) will increase its dividend on the 22nd of September to £0.1583, which is 1.5% higher than last year's payment from the same period of £0.156. This makes the dividend yield 6.1%, which is above the industry average.

St. James's Place's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 32.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 68%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.106 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.53. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. St. James's Place has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. St. James's Place has impressed us by growing EPS at 18% per year over the past five years. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

St. James's Place's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. We don't think St. James's Place is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for St. James's Place that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is St. James's Place not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

