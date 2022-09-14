U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.25
    +14.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,196.00
    +93.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,074.50
    +38.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.00
    +4.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.27
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.00
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0007
    +0.0037 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.74
    +2.87 (+12.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1558
    +0.0066 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2670
    -1.3780 (-0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,347.47
    -2,216.88 (-9.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.46
    -39.24 (-7.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,311.43
    -74.43 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

ST. MATTHEWS SPECIALTY PHARMACY EARNS URAC REACCREDITATION

·2 min read

The designation demonstrates the highest level of commitment to quality healthcare

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Matthews Specialty Pharmacy, a Cordant Health Solutions® company, is proud to announce that it has earned URAC accreditation for Specialty Pharmacy. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management. By achieving this status, St. Matthews Specialty Pharmacy demonstrates commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes. This is the second award of accreditation received by St. Matthews Specialty Pharmacy from URAC; the pharmacy has been continuously accredited since 2019.

St Matthews Specialty Pharmacy, a Cordant Health Solutions® Company, has earned reaccreditation for Specialty Pharmacy from URAC, the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management
St Matthews Specialty Pharmacy, a Cordant Health Solutions® Company, has earned reaccreditation for Specialty Pharmacy from URAC, the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management

St. Matthews Specialty Pharmacy provides pharmacy services to patients and providers to help prevent and control complex and chronic conditions. The pharmacy works collaboratively with healthcare providers to support whole-person behavioral health care, offering medications, patient education and services for the treatment for substance use disorder (SUD), co-occurring behavioral health disorders, and other conditions, including hepatitis. Along with its sister pharmacy, St. Matthews Community Pharmacy, it serves as the hub for Cordant's pharmacy operations in the Midwest and Southeast from its recently opened 10,000-square-foot pharmacy location in Louisville.

"Specialty pharmacies play a vital role in helping providers and patients in the treatment and management of chronic diseases and conditions, which are often more complicated to treat and benefit from a coordinated care team," said Sue Sommer, CEO of Cordant. "Our pharmacy team provides a level of individualized service and education to patients that goes above and beyond delivering medications. We are extremely proud of this reaccreditation, and it demonstrates our commitment to operational and clinical excellence and dedication to offering the highest level of care to patients and support to healthcare providers to achieve better outcomes."

"Pharmacies and related pharmaceutical services play a critical role in the health care delivery system now more than ever. Given the complicated nature of chronic disease, pharmacies like St. Matthews do much more than simply fill a prescription. As trusted experts at the frontline of care delivery, they often provide targeted patient support and education to ensure proper medication management," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. "By achieving URAC accreditation, St. Matthews demonstrates excellence in quality care delivery and their long-term commitment to ensuring patient safety and improving outcomes."

About Cordant Health Solutions®

Cordant Health Solutions® (cordantsolutions.com) provides innovative solutions for clinicians, organizations and payers involved with substance use disorder, pain management and criminal justice cases to provide accurate, actionable results to hold patients accountable, reduce risk and improve patient outcomes. A leader in quality standards, Cordant integrates its unique specialized pharmacy services for medication-assisted treatment and associated behavioral health conditions with drug testing options that include monitoring and risk assessment tools to improve patient accountability and optimize quality of life.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-matthews-specialty-pharmacy-earns-urac-reaccreditation-301623640.html

SOURCE Cordant Health Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Akero Therapeutics Wows Investors With Unexpected Win For Hepatitis Treatment

    Akero wowed investors Tuesday with midstage test results for a hepatitis treatment, and the biotech stock skyrocketed by triple digits.

  • My Biggest Worry About Gilead Sciences

    In Q2, HIV drugs generated more than two-thirds of its total revenue. If you delve further into the details, you'll see that two drugs -- Biktarvy and, to a lesser extent, Descovy -- appear to be cannibalizing sales of Gilead's other HIV drugs. Gilead is also partnering with Gritstone Bio to evaluate an experimental HIV therapeutic vaccine in an early-stage clinical study.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gets EU Nod for COVID-19 Booster Jab in Adults

    Novavax (NVAX) gets authorization from the European Union to use its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose in adults.

  • 'Fatty liver' drug trial data sends Peninsula biotech's stock soaring more than 100%

    With more than 17 million Americans with NASH, the fatty liver disease has been a prime target for drug developers. But few have been able to show promising clinical trial results.

  • New Cancer Drug Beats Chemotherapy in Study

    New data from the first of a new type of cancer drug suggest its benefits and limitations, while leaving room for other candidates seeking to enter the lucrative market. Amgen lung-cancer pill Lumakras beat out a common chemotherapy in a late-stage study, helping patients survive without their tumors getting worse, though it failed to prove that it reduced overall deaths, the company said. The Food and Drug Administration conditionally approved Lumakras last year based on encouraging early-stage study data but required Amgen to conduct a confirmatory study, which the company reported Sunday.

  • Gilead (GILD) Up on Settling HIV Drug Suit With Generic Players

    Gilead (GILD) enters settlement agreements with a few generic manufacturers to resolve the litigation and patent challenges associated with HIV treatments, such as Descovy, Vemlidy and Odefsey.

  • Horizon's (HZNP) Phase II Sjogren's Syndrome Study Meets Goal

    Horizon's (HZNP) phase II study on dazodalibep for treating patients with Sjogren's syndrome meets the primary endpoint.

  • What to know about the new Omicron booster and flu shot season

    It’s safe to schedule your COVID booster and flu shot at the same time—and smart, experts say.

  • Losing Weight Is Losing Ground in the Stock Market

    Weight-loss and nutrition companies have lost half or more of their value in the past year despite expectations of a postpandemic boom.

  • Minnesota health department OKs Fairview plan for psychiatric hospital at St. Paul's Bethesda

    The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday approved a $62 million proposal by Fairview Health Services and Tennessee-based Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. to open a 144-bed mental hospital at the site of the shuttered Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul. The Pioneer Press has a report on the decision, which will allow construction of the hospital to continue despite a statewide moratorium on new hospital beds. "The public review of this proposal shows how much need there is for additional mental health beds in Minnesota,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm in a statement.

  • California Student Accused Of Bringing Fentanyl To School, Causing Supervisor To Suffer An Overdose

    A 13-year-old in SoCal has been arrested after being caught with about 150 fentanyl pills at school.

  • Breastfeeding mom is shocked when she pumps pink ‘strawberry’ milk: ‘Things they never teach us in school’

    "Wait, why does nobody talk about this?"

  • John Fetterman Calls Himself ‘Fetterwoman’ in Pro-Abortion Speech

    Candidate John Fetterman called himself “John Fetterwoman” in a pro-abortion speech, promising to get rid of the filibuster and to codify Roe v. Wade.

  • Akero's experimental NASH drug meets the primary endpoint in a clinical trial

    Shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc. soared 101.1% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said its experimental treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis met a primary and secondary endpoint in a Phase 2b clinical trial. NASH is a liver disease. "The magnitude and general consistency of results observed across the Phase 2a BALANCED and Phase 2b HARMONY studies increase the probability of success in Phase 3 and position EFX to potentially be a foundational monotherapy for patients with N

  • Should I get the Omicron booster now or wait a few weeks?

    Whenever you roll up your sleeve, it's important to note that it takes two weeks for the full effect of the booster to hit.

  • Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Rises 68.2% in 3 Months: Here's Why

    Blueprint Medicines' (BPMC) Ayvakit, approved for treating PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant gastrointestinal stromal tumors, is witnessing strong uptake. The drug's label expansion studies also hold promise.

  • Bristol Myers Stock Jumps as U.S. Approves Psoriasis Drug. What It Means for the Sector.

    Late Friday, Bristol Myers Squibb (ticker: BMY) announced that the Food and Drug Administration had approved its oral plaque psoriasis treatment deucravacitinib, which will be marketed under the name Sotyktu. More surprising than the approval was the FDA’s decision not to require a so-called “black-boxed warning” on the drug’s label, which the agency uses when a drug carries significant safety risks. Investors had been concerned that similarities between TYK2 inhibitors and another class of drugs, known as Janus kinase inhibitors, which have been the subject of significant FDA safety concerns, would lead the agency to put a black box on Sotyktu.

  • Medicare enrollment doesn’t have to be that complicated

    There are what feels like thousands of options when enrolling or changing coverage under Medicare, but it doesn’t have to be that overwhelming – at least that’s what one author says. Getting the proper coverage is “just a series of decisions,” said Ari Parker, co-founder and lead adviser at Chapter, a company that specializes in maximizing Medicare coverage. Parker recently wrote a book, called “It’s Not That Complicated: The Three Medicare Decisions to Protect Your Health & Money” (published by Chapter), which lays out the ways to strategize coverage.

  • Ideaya (IDYA) Up on Interim Data from Mid-Stage Eye Cancer Study

    Ideaya Biosciences (IDYA) reports positive interim results from its mid-stage study, evaluating darovasertib in combination with Pfizer's Xalkori (crizotinib) in metastatic uveal melanoma. Stock up.

  • A Woman Told Off Her Family for Congratulating Her on Weight Loss & Reddit Cheered Her On

    Navigating your own health and wellness in the age of diet culture and toxic social media influencers can be exhausting. Coupled with a depleted health care system and everyone thinking they’re a health expert after a quick Google search, can make you want to pull your hair out. But one user in the r/AITA subreddit […]