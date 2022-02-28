U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.94
    -10.71 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,892.60
    -166.15 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.40
    +56.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.09
    +7.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.70
    +4.11 (+4.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.80
    +24.20 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    +0.50 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1218
    -0.0053 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3418
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9280
    -0.6320 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,632.78
    +4,262.93 (+11.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.28
    +77.54 (+8.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Stämm Biotech raises $17M for its next-generation, 3D printed bioreactor

Emma Betuel
·4 min read

In that past year, there's been a lot hype around biomanufacturing — from growing cell-based meat to microbe-powered medicine manufacturing. But none of synthetic biology's darlings without one key piece of equipment: a bioreactor. While the world debates how best to bring biology-fueled manufacturing into existence, one company is already rethinking its most important instrument.

Stämm Biotech, founded in 2014, is developing a desktop-sized bioreactor that looks pretty different from the tanks, tubes, and knobs traditionally seen in industrial or even benchtop bioreactors. The Buenos Aires-based company just announced a $17 million Series A round; combined with previous seed and pre-seed rounds, that brings its total raised to $20 million.

To get what Stämm is doing, you have to know what a bioreactor usually looks like, and what’s going on inside it. At a basic level, industrial scale bioreactors are giant, sterilized tanks. Those tanks are filled with the medium needed to grow a certain type of cell or microorganism, which may either produce the desired product or be the product itself.

These cell cultures are stirred using a motorized instrument, kept at the correct temperature using coolants, and supplied with the right amount of oxygen (or lack thereof) to support their growth. You can also do this process in a single-use bag, rather than a tank, which cuts down on the time needed to re-sterilize a tank before you can grow something else.

What Stämm has done is essentially cut the tank, stirring, and tubes out of the equation entirely. Instead, it’s developing a unit that 3D prints a dense network of microchannels that pass cells through the nutrients and oxygen they need. The movement itself acts as the stirring motion.

An example of a 3D printed fluid channel piece. Cells, oxygen, and nutrients can be added at a variety of places.

Those channels are designed using Stämm’s software component. You can think of the whole process as a “CDMO [contract development and manufacturing organization] on the cloud” as Yuyo Llamazares, the co-founder and CEO of Stamm told TechCrunch.

“We detected this breach between the will to develop a biological product and the abilities of tools that were out in the market. That inspired us to take ownership of this problem,” he said.

There’s already been significant interest in the biomanufacturing space based on the idea that growing stuff in cells is the next wave of manufacturing, from biopharmaceuticals to chemicals, textiles, fragrances, and even full cuts of meat.

For instance Ginkgo Bioworks, which reached IPO with a $15 billion valuation, is one company especially bullish on both pharma and non-pharma applications of biomanufacturing. But the evidence of such world-changing manufacturing has leaked in slowly. (And, as of writing, Ginkgo’s market cap was closer to $7.24 billion)

None of the promise of biomanufacturing can actually happen without the bioreactors. Stämm's approach is to scale down the size of the reactor through the use of microfluidics.

CG representation of the fluid flow through one of the printed pieces.

At the moment, the company claims to be able to reduce the size of a biomanufacturing facility by two orders of magnitude. But it is still operating on a smaller scale than most large bioreactors. Stämm’s bioreactors can reach an output of about 30 liters, not the thousands often seen at industrial scale. (That said company does claim that its core concept can scale to about the to about 5,000 liters).

Despite the potential of the technology, Stämm is still in the early stages of commercializing it. It currently is working with one European biopharma company focusing on producing biosimilars, and says it has five potential new partners in the pipeline. The company plans to move to "pilot scale" in 2022.

At this moment new partnerships are Stämm’s major metric of success, said Llamazares. “We want to interact firsthand with as many partners as possible, understand how the product that we have developed can further help,” he said.

If you dive a bit deeper into the business side of things, Stämm is still working out some kinks. When I asked Llamazares the cost of one of the units, he didn’t give a dollar figure. Stämm is looking to get clients used to working with microfluidic bioreactors, as opposed to the traditional machines, he said. In the meantime, the price of the machines and services isn’t fixed.

“We are exploring at this stage, understanding diverse business models and interaction with clients,” he said.

As for this round, Stämm plans to double its headcount to around 200, and expand its international presence. The company will also further refine and develop its microfluidic bioreactors and the tools needed to control them.

New investors in the round include lead investor Varana, Vista, New Abundance, Trillian, Serenity Traders, Teramips, Decarbonization Consortium. They join existing investors Draper Associates, SOSV, Grid Exponential, VistaEnergy, Teramips, Cygnus Draper, and Dragones VC, who also participated in the round.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran says key issues unresolved in Vienna nuclear talks

    Iran said on Monday efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal could succeed if the United States took a political decision to meet Tehran's remaining demands, as months of negotiations enter what one Iranian diplomat called a "now or never" stage. The stakes are high, since the failure of 10 months of talks would carry the risk of a fresh regional war and the imposition of additional harsh sanctions on Iran by the West. Iran's foreign ministry spokesman identified the remaining outstanding issues as: the extent to which sanctions would be rolled back, providing guarantees that the United States will not quit the pact again, and resolving questions over uranium traces found at several old but undeclared sites in Iran.

  • 7 Best Glucose Meters That Make Managing Diabetes a Tiny Bit Easier

    Blood glucose meters should be accurate and easy to find. Anyone that checks their blood sugar regularly can tell you that the right glucose monitor can make all the difference. For many, health insurance plays a large role in what blood sugar meter you can use.

  • New renderings detail plans for redevelopment of century-old mill in west Charlotte

    Construction is now underway and the first phase of the Savona Mill adaptive reuse is expected to open next spring.

  • 'Putin outplayed his hand' in his efforts to overtake Ukraine

    As Ukrainian soldiers hold off the Russian military, security analysts believe Putin underestimated Ukraine and the world’s response.

  • U.S. urges its citizens to consider leaving Russia immediately

    U.S. citizens should consider leaving Russia immediately on commercial flights, the State Department said on Sunday, citing an increasing number of airlines canceling flights and countries closing their airspace to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. "U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available," said a security alert dated Feb. 27 on the web site of U.S. embassy in Moscow. It has asked U.S. citizens to have "a contingency plan that does not rely on U.S. government assistance."

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX will save ISS after Russia threatens to drop it from orbit

    Tech billionaire responds to threat from head of Russia’s space agency

  • Elon Musk Steps Up to Save Ukraine's Internet, but Details Are Sparse

    Elon Musk, tech billionaire and founder of aerospace manufacturer SpaceX, has agreed to rescue Ukraine's internet after the country's vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, reached out to him via Twitter. On Friday, Fedorov asked Musk turn his attention away from space exploration for a bit to help his country stay connected to the internet as the ongoing Russian attacks threaten the nation's internet connectivity. Starlink service is now active in Ukraine.

  • Studies suggest COVID came from a Wuhan market, not a lab

    Studies suggest COVID came from a Wuhan market, not a lab

  • The brain activity of a dying person was recorded for the first time ever

    A patient’s unexpected death during a study has given us the first recording of a dying human brain. Scientists managed to capture the unique event while monitoring the brain waves of an 87-year-old-epilepsy patient. During the study, the patient experienced a heart attack and died while still being monitored. It’s a unique situation and one … The post The brain activity of a dying person was recorded for the first time ever appeared first on BGR.

  • 8 Famous, Unsolved Mysteries And Urban Legends That Actually Aren't Mysteries At All — Here's What Really Happened

    We're talking about everything from the murder of Anastasia to who admitted to creating crop circles.View Entire Post ›

  • Better Dairy slices into new funding for animal-free cheeses

    Food tech company Better Dairy is closer to getting its aged and hard cheeses into the testing phase after securing $22 million in Series A funding. The U.K.-based company, founded in 2019 by Jevan Nagarajah, is still in the R&D phase of developing animal-free cheeses using precision fermentation. At the time, he explained that animal-based dairy farming was “hugely unsustainable,” needing 650 liters of water to produce just 1 liter of milk and utilizing a process that emits the equivalent of over 1.7 billion tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere each year.

  • Space Development Agency awards $1.8 billion to build out satellite communications layer

    The agency awarded approximately $1.8 billion to three companies who will help expand its on-orbit transport network.

  • Ancient underwater landslide caused huge tsunami ‘and could serve as a warning’

    An ancient underwater landslide which caused a huge tsunami could serve as a warning for many nations in the Middle East.

  • The Biggest Family Tree Ever Recorded Dates as Far Back as 100,000 Years Ago

    Researchers from the University of Oxford's Big Data Institute combined both ancient and modern DNA to gain a better understanding of human history and evolution.

  • Rocket to crash into the moon March 4. Will you be able to watch it? 🚀🌕

    The used Chinese Long March 3C rocket has been drawn into the moon's gravity for 7 years and will make impact at about 5,700 miles per hour.

  • Sky Shorts: Marvel at the sight of International Space Station

    Don't miss the chance to spot this space operation while you still can.

  • Raging Wildfires Are Punching a New Hole in the Ozone Layer

    Sam Mooy / GettyFrom the Australian bushfire crisis in 2019 to 2020 to the deadly wildfire outbreaks in California, wildfires are no longer episodic hazards but direct products of climate change.The Australian bushfires alone—which scorched over 42 million acres of land and killed millions of animals and hundreds of people—are estimated to have ejected 1 million tons of smoke into Earth’s atmosphere, as high as 22 miles above the planet’s surface. In the aftermath, scientists discovered the fire

  • Columbus Zoo's baby elephant will help zoos across U.S. with his stem cells

    Frankie the baby elephant could be a lifesaver someday thanks to a project he jump-started the day he was born at the Columbus Zoo last summer.What's happening: Tissues from Frankie's umbilical cord have been used to create Asian elephant stem cell lines at Ohio State's College of Veterinary Medicine and on a national scale at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's Frozen Zoo.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Stem cell therapy is emerging a

  • Pay attention: Birth to weaning is a critical time in a heifer's development

    Heifer raising is an important part of any dairy operation in order to allow them to reach their full genetic potential in their lactations.

  • North Korea says it tested cameras for spy satellite

    North Korea said Monday it tested cameras to be installed on a spy satellite, a suggestion that it’ll likely soon conduct a banned long-range rocket launch to modernize its weapons arsenal and apply more pressure on the Biden administration. Concerns about a North Korean satellite launch flared after it recently threatened to lift a four-year moratorium on big weapons tests to cope with what it called U.S. hostility. The official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday’s test involved cameras for a reconnaissance satellite conducting vertical and oblique photography of a specific area of Earth.