St. Nicholas visits Batesville Tool & Die

Mar. 18—BATESVILLE — St. Nicholas Catholic School students had the opportunity to learn firsthand about manufacturing related to industry from one of the leading automotive manufactures in stamping and assemblies, Batesville Tool and Die.

Toby Walsman took them through manufacturing's history and today's career opportunities starting with sales (process of first getting the orders) to loading and sending parts to their customers (process of just-in-time deliveries) as well as all the career opportunities students have with their partnership with IVY Tech and the Internships, Co-op, and Work-based learning opportunities through all area schools.

Students then took a tour of the tooling, stamping, assembly, and warehouse areas where they could see how the dies were built through the machining process, die assembly process, stamping process starting with hanging the coil of steel, feeding it through the tool and stamping the parts.

The spot/resistance automated welding operations with equipment and robotics were then shown as a secondary operation to the parts and finally, the quality assurance process to make sure all parts produced were accurate and exactly what the customer ordered.

This was all part of creating manufacturing awareness to all students along with the school's classroom learning.

Information provided — Information provided