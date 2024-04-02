St. Paul life science incubator appoints new executive director

Brad Larmie has been appointed the executive director of University Enterprise Labs, the nonprofit announced Tuesday.

Located in St. Paul, University Enterprise Labs is a life science incubator and accelerator that offers laboratory spaces and scientific equipment for rent for companies in the biotech, medtech, tough tech and agricultural tech fields.

In his new role, Larmie will oversee operations, investment strategy, programs and partnerships for the 150,000-square-foot facility, per the company news release.

“Starting a company is really tough and finding lab space to prove out what you’re working on is even harder when you’re early into your journey,” Larmie said in the release. “I am excited to take UEL to the next level, which will allow us to increase our contribution to Minnesota’s thriving life sciences ecosystem.”

Larmie, who has a degree in biological sciences, previously held roles at Children’s Minnesota, analytical testing lab ChRi Laboratories and the pharmaceutical company Novartis.

“We have ambitious goals for UEL’s next phase in terms of our mission to foster Minnesota’s next generation of life sciences companies and support economic growth in the Twin Cities,” said Barbara Nelsen, Chair of the UEL Board, in the release. “For that, we need an equally ambitious and qualified leader. We are thrilled to have Brad at the helm of UEL.”

Located at 1000 Westgate Drive in St. Paul, UEL has over 35 wet, dry and clinical labs for scientific research and development.

Since its founding in 2005, UEL has supported more than 175 startup companies and currently has 65 tenant companies working on projects ranging from medical devices and diagnostic tools to robotics and atmospheric carbon capture.

