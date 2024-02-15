Advertisement
St. Paul police: Man dies after stabbing in North End

Mara H. Gottfried, Pioneer Press
·1 min read

A man died after a stabbing Wednesday night in St. Paul and police took a woman in for questioning.

Officers responded to a North End apartment complex just after 10:30 p.m. on a report of a stabbing and found a man with an apparent stab wound. St. Paul fire department medics took the man to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

Police brought a woman from the apartment in the 1300 block of Western Avenue to department headquarters for questioning.

Members of the department’s forensic services unit were processing the scene and looking for evidence to determine what happened.

Police said they will release the victim’s name after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms his identity.

The homicide was the second of the year in St. Paul.

