St. Paul schools athletic director resigns

A St. Paul Public Schools athletic administrator has resigned from his post.

Monroe Denarvise Thornton’s last day with the school district was Nov. 18, according to documents released ahead of the St. Paul school board’s Tuesday meeting. His departure is described in human resources disclosures as a resignation.

He did not immediately return a Wednesday call seeking comment on his resignation. Members of the St. Paul school board didn’t immediately return requests Wednesday for comment on the resignation.

Thornton, 54, had been accused of sex discrimination and harassment by subordinates.

Details on any possible separation deal, including severance pay or the reason for the resignation, were not immediately available Wednesday.

There is no public record of Thornton facing discipline for allegations of harassment or discrimination based on sex, and the district had already closed investigations of the complaints against him when they became public this summer.

No immediate plans to hire new athletic director

In an email to the Pioneer Press, SPPS spokeswoman Erica Wacker confirmed Thornton’s resignation and said the district has not found a permanent replacement.

“The district does not have immediate plans to hire a new athletic director,” she said. “Executive Chief of Schools and Learning Andrew Collins is overseeing athletics and supporting each school’s athletic directors and coaching staff.”

SPPS hired Thornton in 2021 to serve as the school district’s first full-time athletic director.

He was tasked with evaluating school sports programs, overseeing the district athletic budget, and mentoring high school athletic directors, who reported to him instead of their school principals.

Complaints

Complaints obtained by the Pioneer Press last summer detailed allegations of harassment by Thornton during his tenure as athletic director. One from three months after Thornton’s hiring detailed an alleged incident in 2021 where the director drank heavily during a state athletic administrators conference in St. Cloud.

Story continues

A coworker claimed the married Thornton made “inappropriate passes” at a female ticketing company vendor, and called her at 2 a.m. According to the co-worker’s complaint, the woman was so uncomfortable she asked a district employee to escort her back to her hotel.

A female high school coach made a complaint alleging Thornton told her he had saved her phone number in his contacts as “Bacon.” When she asked why, Thornton reportedly replied: “You know, thick and juicy!” The next day, he sent her an image of bacon sizzling in a pan, per the complaint.

Co-workers also alleged Thornton had different expectations for men and women with the same jobs, including only requiring women to meet with him one-on-one regularly. Thornton allegedly made two female assistant athletic directors take on extra work during a vacancy when five male assistant directors were not.

Other complaints claim district athletics administrators were disappointed Thornton didn’t invite any girls to a March 2023 eligibility forum held for boys basketball players.

Investigation did not result in discipline

District officials have acknowledged complaints against Thornton and said they were investigated and did not result in discipline.

The Pioneer Press has filed a records request seeking details of Thornton’s resignation and details of any separation agreement.

The school board in January 2020 agreed to create the athletics director position, with one administrator saying it would “take athletics in St. Paul to another level.” It took nearly two years to fill the position.

Before joining St. Paul schools, Thornton had more than 25 years of experience as an athletics administrator in Florida, according to the school district. The two districts who employed Thornton in the past said he had no record of discipline.

