St. Paul schools, teachers reach tentative contract agreement, avoid strike

St. Paul teachers have reached a tentative contract agreement with the school district, avoiding a strike that was set to begin in less than a week.

The district and the union, St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE), both issued news releases announcing the tentative agreement Tuesday afternoon. Details of the agreement were not immediately available.

"Our union is glad to have had the chance to collaborate with our school board members and settle a fair contract that supports our students and respects and honors the professionalism of our educators," SPFE President Leah VanDassor said in the news release. "I firmly believe this is a pathway forward to grow that collaboration and make St. Paul the destination district it should be."

A week ago, the union filed notice it would strike March 11 if a deal was not reached – the fourth time in as many bargaining cycles that it threatened a walkout.

The two sides then met in mediation for nearly 40 hours over the weekend and resumed talks on Monday and Tuesday.

In its news release, the district issued a statement from the school board saying, "We are incredibly grateful to our district bargaining team as well as the Saint Paul Federation of Educators for working tirelessly throughout the weekend to settle this contract. Our Board members have taken an active role in this process and have worked alongside our team to come to a resolution that supports and affirms our educators while keeping our students at the center."

VanDassor said last week that members were eyeing pay raises in surrounding districts and were dissatisfied with the district's offer of 2% to 3% in the first year — with its lowest-paid teachers getting the 3% — and 1.75% in the second year.

Schools statewide were fresh off an historic $2.2 billion state investment, she said, and the district was proposing the same types of increases that teachers and school support staff members had been seeing for 10 to 15 years.

"This money was put in place so that students could have better educational situations, and if we don't push to get educators to stay in this district, there's going to be a lot of absent educators in their lives next year," VanDassor said. "This is about retention and this is about stability."

The union also was pushing for lower health insurance costs, reduced caseloads for special education teachers and greater mental health supports.

At the start of mediation, the district said it had budgeted $12.4 million for a new contract and the union's requests totaled about $112 million. The district also faces a $107 million deficit in 2024-25.

In an unsuccessful bid to shift talks to binding arbitration, Superintendent Joe Gothard wrote a letter to VanDassor last week describing a strike as a lose-lose proposition.

"It will cause reputational harm to SPFE and the school district, it will cause disruption to the difficult and important work happening across our school district, and most importantly, it will inflict further harms on our students and families who continue to suffer from the lingering effects of the 2020 strike and subsequent COVID-19 pandemic," he wrote.

Starting pay for a St. Paul teacher with a bachelor's degree is about $49,000, according to the district's salary schedule. A teacher with a Ph.D. and 20 years of experience earns about $102,000. The district said recently that about half of its teachers are paid more than $90,000.

Check back with the Star Tribune for more on this developing story.