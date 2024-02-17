St. Paul teachers could strike soon, but timeline still up in air

While St. Paul teachers voted to authorize a strike on Thursday, there’s still time for the union and school district to reach an agreement and avoid a walk-out.

St. Paul Public Schools says recent closed-door talks with the St. Paul Federation of Educators have been productive, and so far the union has not announced a date to formally file to strike.

“If the district can turn things around and start putting acceptable offers on the table, we absolutely have time to settle before any strike would occur,” said union contract negotiator Erica Schatzlein.

Gap between the two sides

After months of negotiations, the school district and union have failed to reach a deal on a new two-year contract. The district says it’s in a tough spot because of an expected $107.7 million budget shortfall driven by factors including declining enrollment, the expiration of federal pandemic aid and growing operational expenses.

District officials estimate union requests could top $112 million, and the district said it was willing to allocate only $12.4 million in additional funding. The sides requested a mediator in December, and talks have been behind closed doors since.

“At this time, the main issues that remain unresolved are around wages, health insurance, and other proposals that have significant costs,” the district said in a news release addressing the strike vote.

Early union proposals include a $7,500 pay bump for all teachers and community service personnel in the district, as well as a 7.5% raise in the second year. They’re also asking for a $5.43-an-hour raise for educational assistants followed by a 7.5% raise in the second year. District offers have been significantly below that.

Other issues

Besides wage increases and insurance policy changes, teachers want more funding for student mental health support services and more support for restorative practices — a shift away from traditional discipline like suspensions and moving toward an emphasis on community building.

Story continues

Union leaders say SPPS should have more wiggle room since state lawmakers last year approved $56 million in ongoing funding from the state tied to inflation — though the district says there are many requirements dictating how it must be spent.

Despite what leaders said was progress in recent talks, St. Paul educators took their first big step toward a strike with the authorization vote. Two-thirds of the union’s 3,700 members voted, with 92% supporting the strike — far higher than the last two strike authorization votes.

In 2022, 78% of union members approved a strike. That year, educators came within minutes of striking. In 2020, 82% of members voted yes and teachers went on strike for four days — the first time they had walked off the job since 1946.

“Our members are not going to take what the district is offering and they are sending an overwhelmingly resounding yes,” said Schatzlein.

Other metro districts have finalized contracts

SPFE President Leah VanDassor said a strike could happen in early March, though the union would first have to declare intent to strike. After that, there’s a 10-day countdown before the strike can begin.

VanDassor told reporters on Thursday she was frustrated with the pace of discussions, as other districts such as the Anoka-Hennepin School District have finalized their contracts. In that district, teachers get a 5% raise in the first year and 3% in the second.

Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan schools reached a tentative agreement on Tuesday.

There’s still time for the sides to negotiate.

So far this month, the union and SPPS have taken part in four full days of closed-door mediations, and two more sessions are scheduled for Feb. 23 and March 1.

