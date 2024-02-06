St. Paul teachers union authorizes strike vote as contract negotiations continue

St. Paul’s teachers’ union has taken its first step toward going on strike as contract negotiations continue with the district.

The Executive Board of the St. Paul Federation of Educators on Monday night unanimously approved the authorization of a strike vote. A vote by full union membership on whether to strike is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 15.

“After months of negotiations and two mediation sessions, the District has engaged in minimal discussions on issues that are important to educators and families,” the union’s Executive Board said to members in a message announcing the vote.

If the whole union approves a strike next week, the next step for the union is filing an intent to strike, which begins a 10-day bargaining period before the strike can officially begin.

Union and district officials are negotiating a new two-year contract to replace the one that expired in June last year. When contract negotiations went into mediation in December, it was the eighth bargaining cycle in a row where the parties brought in a third party to help.

SPPS officials estimate requests from the SPFE could top $112 million, and the district said it was willing to allocate only $12.4 million in additional funding.

Early union proposals include a $7,500 pay bump for all teachers and community service personnel in the district, as well as a 7.5% raise in the second year. They’re also asking for a $5.43 an hour raise for educational assistants followed by a 7.5% raise in the second year.

Besides wage increases and insurance policy changes, teachers want more funding for student mental health support services and more support for restorative practices — a shift away from traditional discipline like suspensions and moving toward an emphasis on community building.

Union leaders say the district should be able to accommodate their demands as it received an ongoing $56 million increase in state funding tied to inflation.

But the district says there are still large funding gaps, and with the expiration of federal pandemic aid it expects to make “substantial budget cuts.”

Story continues

A February budget estimate puts the district deficit at $107.7 million in the upcoming fiscal year.

“It is time to prioritize the most important proposals and reach an agreement that values our employees while staying within our budget parameters,” the district said in an update on the negotiations.

In November, the initial gap between district and union positions was already much wider than it was in 2022 when around 4,000 teachers and nonlicensed education staff came close to going on strike.

That year, educators wanted about $60 million in increases, according to district estimates at the time, and the school district said it was only willing to increase spending by about $7.4 million.

District and union leaders reached a contract deal minutes before the next day’s classes were canceled. It included $3,000 bonuses, 2% raises and class size reductions.

St. Paul teachers went on strike for four days in 2020, their second strike in history, and almost went on strike in 2018.

SPPS started setting a ceiling for how much it would spend on each two-year contract after Joe Gothard became superintendent in 2017, but in 2020 the district broke that limit to end the strike.

St. Paul teachers are among the highest-paid in the state of Minnesota. In the 2022-2023 school year, the average teacher salary was $87,250, according to data from the Minnesota Professional Educator and Licensing Standards Board, placing the district in the top 10 statewide.

Related Articles