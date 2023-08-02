St. Petersburg council member calls for ‘change’ at fire department

St. Petersburg City Council member Richie Floyd called for a “change in leadership” at St. Petersburg Fire Rescue on Wednesday morning following employee comments in a city survey that describe a hostile work environment there.

Mayor Ken Welch made a statement about the survey results late Friday. Several comments, which were forwarded anonymously to city officials two weeks ago, accuse Fire Chief Jim Large of not fostering an equitable workplace for minorities. They go on to accuse Large of making sexist, racist and homophobic remarks.

“It’s clear after hearing from them that they are not being treated with the respect they deserve, and the issues go beyond what’s been reported so far,” Floyd posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’m grateful for Chief Large’s faithful service to our city, but nothing is more important than dignity on the job,” Floyd continued in his post. “It’s for this reason that I believe it’s time for a change in leadership, & our Fire department employees should have the first say in who their next leader is.”

In previous statements, the city has said officials are still working through the employee survey feedback they received around July 4 and are “developing plans of action at both the citywide and departmental levels to address any issues raised by our employees.”

Criticisms over Large’s administration are not new. A 2014 report by a committee of then-Mayor Rick Kriseman’s transition team called for Large’s replacement, in part for not having enough minorities in senior ranks. Currently, only five officers out of 78 total are Black.

“This is about the dignity and respect of working people, and the city needs to step up and support our fire rescue employees and department,” Floyd wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.