St. Regis Hotel coming to downtown Nashville: Inside the plans from developer behind JW Marriott

Real estate developer Turnberry is partnering with Marriott-owned luxury hotel brand St. Regis to bring a hotel and condominium property to downtown Nashville, the firm exclusively announced to The Tennessean.

The 39-floor St. Regis Nashville will include 177 guest rooms and 111 luxury condominiums. A fine dining restaurant, lobby bar, three-meal restaurant, full-service spa and two amenity decks will also be included.

Turnberry, based in Aventura, Fl. and led by chairman and CEO Jackie Soffer, also developed and owns the JW Marriott in Nashville. The firm is known for its hand in developing Aventura, a master-planned Miami-adjacent community anchored by a famous and state-of-the-art mall with museum-quality art installations.

"We're constantly trying to deliver quality in every aspect," Soffer said of the firm's hospitality projects.

Soffer said the timing of the new hotel and residences is right for the firm, which has owned the parcel of land for several years.

Fellow ultra-luxury hotel competitors Four Seasons and Conrad opened in Nashville in recent years. A deal to open a Ritz Carlton downtown is stalled over financing problems.

Turnberry, the developer and owner of JW Marriott Nashville

The hotel will be built on the section of land next to the JW Marriott, which is currently occupied by a small, private park. Turnberry purchased the entire parcel for $28.4 million in 2015 and had longstanding plans to build a second tower. A final opening timeline is unclear, but the project is anticipated to break ground sometime next year.

Turnberry also built the Hilton Downtown Nashville and renovated the Union Station Hotel.

Architecture and design of St. Regis Nashville

The property will be designed by New York-based Morris Adjmi Architects.

The JW Marriott, a 533-room hotel developed and owned by Turnberry, is a prominent part of Nashville's skyline.

"It's much more classical than what we did with the JW," Soffer said of the architecture, which has not yet been previewed publicly. "It's a building that feels modern but is respectful of classic design."

It's a design choice that gels with the St. Regis brand, but is somewhat novel against the glass-dominated backdrop of Nashville's architecture scene.

Interior design will come from Meyer Davis, a firm based in New York with origins in Tennessee. Both principles of the design firm, Will Meyer and Gray Davis, were born and raised in Tennessee, and the pair have designed hotel interiors across the country and world, including Dream Nashville.

Jackie Soffer is the chairman and CEO of Turnberry, a real estate development company with high profile retail, hospitality and residential properties across the country.

Hospitality assets to take the lead from JW Marriott

Soffer said the development process of the St. Regis will take a cue from the success of Bourbon Steak and other restaurants in the JW Marriott brand, especially when it comes to dining and hospitality.

"Our intention is to cater to the tourists on the hospitality side, but it's also going to be a residence and it's also going to have a restaurant that will cater to the locals," Soffer said. "We want to be a place locals want to go."

Bourbon Steak, the signature restaurant of JW Marriott Nashville, prides itself as a top-quality restaurant frequented by the local population, with the advantage of rooftop views perfect for showing off the city. That factor is not lost on Soffer, who said she pays close attention to guest reviews of the restaurant.

"What I enjoy most is bringing to the customer and to the market something that either they don't have or that they deserve," she said.

