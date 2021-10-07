U.S. markets closed

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres announces two new data centres in Tokyo to be developed in conjunction with Goodman

·5 min read

The new data centres will be STT GDC's first foray into the Japanese data centre market.

HONG KONG, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), a leading data centre service provider headquartered in Singapore, today announced plans for two data centres in Tokyo, to be developed by and leased from Goodman.

Logos of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and Goodman Group
Logos of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and Goodman Group
Goodman Business Park, Chiba Newtown, Japan
Goodman Business Park, Chiba Newtown, Japan

"This investment marks our first foray into the Japan data centre market, and with the establishment of 5G services and digital advancements being a high priority, we are delighted to be working with Goodman to support the country's increasing demand for quality data centre services. Goodman has a stellar track record as one of the world's biggest owners, developers and managers of industrial property, and along with our own expertise in operating state-of-the-art, carrier-neutral data centres, we are well positioned to serve the growing needs in this market," said Bruno Lopez, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

The two new data centres will comprise 60,000 square metres of gross floor area, resulting in a development potential of 60 megawatts of IT power across the two buildings. This new data centre campus will be located within Goodman Business Park in Inzai City in the Greater Tokyo area. Goodman Business Park is an integrated industrial and data centre estate with over 800,000 sqm of lettable area upon completion, with a value of more than A$4 billion.

Under this development and operating arrangement, Goodman Japan will develop the shell and core of the data centres and lease the buildings on a long-term basis to STT GDC. STT GDC will fitout and then operate state-of-the art data centres, with the first building expected to be ready for service in Q2 2024.

"With power already secured, these new, carrier-neutral facilities are purpose-designed to meet the scalable capacity demands of hyperscale and enterprise customers looking for large scale facilities to meet growing requirements. With this, we are confident of bringing significant value to the Japan data centre market as we grow with our customers who are expanding their footprint into this market," said Nicholas Toh, CEO – Northeast Asia, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

Greg Goodman, CEO of Goodman Group, commented: "We are excited to welcome STT GDC to Goodman Business Park and the opportunity to partner with a fast-growing global data centre operator. With this pre-lease, we will have fully leased eight separate stages of development within Goodman Business Park, which also includes amenity and retail offerings for our customers and the wider community. This new partnership with STT GDC illustrates our global strategy of providing high-quality assets in attractive locations to suit our customers' needs. With several sustainability initiatives planned for this project, we will also continue to execute on our commitment to sustainability and best-in-class amenity for our customers."

The Japanese Growth Strategy Council has called for boosting domestic economic growth through stimulating innovations, digital transformations being a key area[1]. 5G is also expected to become the dominant cellular technology in Japan by 2026, with an estimated 151 million 5G subscriptions in the country[2] by 2029. Large hyperscale data centres will play a crucial role in the support of digital transformation initiatives and the expansion of 5G communication services.

This partnership demonstrates STT GDC's commitment to growing its regional data centre footprint, with an active portfolio of over 130 data centres across Singapore, India, China, Thailand, and other key growth markets in the Asia region.

For hi-res press images, please download from: https://bit.ly/STTGDCGoodmanJapan.

[1] https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-growth-strategy-draft-calls-digitalisation-greener-society-2021-06-02/

[2] https://www.trade.gov/market-intelligence/japans-5g-networks

About ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres is one of the fastest-growing data centre providers, headquartered in Singapore. With a global platform of data centres in the world's major business markets of over 130 facilities across Singapore, UK, India, China, Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia, STT GDC offers a full suite of best-in-class, highly scalable and flexible data centre solutions, connectivity and support services that best meet customers' current and future colocation needs. For more details, please visit sttelemediagdc.com.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Goodman's global property expertise, integrated own+develop+manage customer service offering and significant investment management platform ensures it creates innovative property solutions that meet the individual requirements of its customers, while seeking to deliver long-term returns for investors.

For more information visit: www.goodman.com.

About Goodman Japan

For more information visit http://jp.goodman.com/en.

FOR MEDIA QUERIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
Chow Yi / Christina Koh
T +65 9784 6406
E yi.chow@sttelemediagdc.com / christina.koh@sttelemediagdc.com

The Hoffman Agency on behalf of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
T +65 9337 1032
E STTGDC@hoffman.com

Goodman Japan Limited
Yoko Kashima
T +81 3 6910 3340
E Press-JP@Goodman.com


SOURCE Goodman Group

