St. Vincent's Orthopedics joins Hughston Clinic's Organization

·1 min read

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Vincent's Orthopedics will join Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics effective March 1, 2023. Hughston Clinic CEO Mark Baker announced the transition of the orthopedic group based out of Birmingham, Alabama saying, "It is an honor to announce that St. Vincent's Orthopedics and its team of highly trained and respected physicians are joining Hughston's team."

The seven physicians who currently serve the communities of Birmingham, Clanton, Glendale, and Vestavia will continue to treat patients in these same locations. "Patients will continue to get the same excellent care they have always received from their board-certified, specialty-trained orthopedists," says Dr. Kurt E. Jacobson, President of Hughston Clinic.

"We are truly thrilled with the opportunity to align with Hughston. We know Hughston shares in our focus on strong personal patient relationships and quality outcomes. Their longstanding history of success in orthopedics and sports medicine, including their diversified care infrastructure, will add to our Practice's ability to flourish as the landscape of medicine changes." Dr. James Worthen, President of St. Vincent's Orthopedics, said concerning the transition.

Hughston Clinic currently has clinics in Auburn, Dothan, Montgomery, and Wetumpka, AL. "The addition of these specialty-trained surgeons with their orthopedic skills and clinic facilities will provide us a larger footprint in existing communities and will help us better serve the state of Alabama." Baker added.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-vincents-orthopedics-joins-hughston-clinics-organization-301725232.html

SOURCE Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics

