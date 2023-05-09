STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for STAAR Surgical, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = US$35m ÷ (US$419m - US$47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, STAAR Surgical has an ROCE of 9.3%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.1%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured STAAR Surgical's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering STAAR Surgical here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that STAAR Surgical is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 9.3% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, STAAR Surgical is utilizing 605% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 11%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Bottom Line On STAAR Surgical's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that STAAR Surgical's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And a remarkable 186% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for STAAR Surgical that we think you should be aware of.

While STAAR Surgical may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

