U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.98
    +42.03 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,523.80
    +337.98 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,772.40
    +96.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.96
    +20.20 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.88
    +1.06 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.00
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    +0.11 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9864
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1345
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2330
    +0.0460 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,356.92
    -203.08 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.41
    -4.31 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Staax thinks peer-to-peer payments can onboard a new generation of stock investors

Anita Ramaswamy
·6 min read

For better or for worse, Robinhood helped inspire a new generation of investors to enter the stock market. Now that investing is cool again, upstarts like Staax, which pitched today at TechCrunch Disrupt's Startup Battlefield, are finding new ways to cash in on its cachet, particularly among young people.

Nikki Varanasi, Staax's founder and CEO, was managing an $800 million fund-of-funds at McKinsey when she began to take notice of the lack of resources available to aspiring investors who wanted to get comfortable with the process.

"When I looked at my friend group, who was still shy to invest or didn't know where to start, I saw this huge gap when it came to institutional investing versus everyday people. There were resources on the market, like Robinhood, or whatever it is, but I think at the end of the day, there are still a lot of barrier points for the everyday, beginner investor to get in," Varanasi told TechCrunch.

Her initial idea was to gift her friends shares of stock -- a thoughtful gesture, she hoped, that could help them kickstart their investing journeys. Oftentimes, the barriers to investing are logistical, she explained. Once someone gets paid, there are a number of different, cumbersome steps they have to go to through in order to invest that money.

"Because of the disposable income left in apps [like Venmo], it takes over a week to transfer to your bank and then to your brokerage. So for a lot of people, they just leave their money in there and they don't invest it and that takes a hit with inflation," Varanasi said.

When Varanasi realized there wasn't an existing platform that could help her send stocks directly to her friends, thus helping them bypass the onerous aforementioned process, she decided to build it herself. Staax is the result of her efforts, alongside her two co-founders, COO Lucy Yang and CTO Victoria Yang.

Staax operates like a full-service brokerage in that its users who sign up open an investment account on its platform. They can buy and sell shares much like they could on Robinhood or Fidelity, Varanasi explained. What sets Staax apart, though, is that it allows for peer-to-peer payments in stock.

Nikki Varanasi, CEO and founder at Staax pitches as part of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco on October 18, 2022. Image Credit: Haje Kamps / TechCrunch

"We want to turn assets into payments, because we believe that payments haven't had a lot of evolution in the last 10 years," Varanasi said.

New users who sign up for Staax link the new brokerage account to their bank account and make a list of their top five preferred stocks to receive. Senders can't gift shares of stock that aren't on their recipients' top five lists, which helps prevent unwanted transactions, alongside a feature that lets a recipient choose if and when to accept a stock gift.

I asked Varanasi how the platform handles stock price movements that occur between when the shares are sent and when the recipient accepts them. She explained that the sender could gift someone a share priced at $10 each, for example, which would come out of the sender's bank account in the form of cash. Then, if that share went up in price to $12, let's say, the recipient could either accept the gift and would be on the hook for the extra $2, which would come out of their own bank account, or they could choose to accept the $10 in cash rather than in stock.

For the sender, this system helps them avoid having to purchase the stock and sell it before sending it to the recipient in the form of cash.

"What happens on Staax is we avoid taxes for the sender, because we use a ledger system based on cash on the back end, so you don't need to own the stock to send it," Varanasi said.

According to Varanasi, the main use cases for Staax outside of gifting tend to be social, such as a friend paying back another friend for buying them coffee, but doing so in stock instead of cash.

 

Staax's cofounders
Staax's cofounders

Staax's co-founders, Nikki Varanasi, Lucy Yang and Victoria Yang. Image Credits: Staax

"It's not large amounts of money you need to stress about and it's in the market, but it accumulates over time. And so [as an investor] you're really in it for the long term strategy," Varanasi said.

It's still early days for the company, which has raised $2 million in pre-seed funding since its founding in 2020. Its investors include Techstars and Western Union, which invested through an accelerator program for fintechs that Staax took part in, as well as VC firms Lightspeed, Harlem Capital and Hustle Fund as well as angel investor Litquidity (of finance meme account fame).

Staax is still figuring out its path to monetization, though taking payment for order flow (PFOF) from market makers who execute trades on behalf of other companies' users is a likely candidate, Varanasi said. It's the same process Robinhood uses to make money while keeping its product free for users, but has attracted scrutiny from both customers and regulators.

Varanasi said she isn't worried PFOF will be banned in the U.S., because regulators have been talking about doing so for years but haven't cracked down. Still, she drew a distinction between her plan to monetize Staax and Robinhood's implementation of the same system.

"We are exploring ways to make revenue on the back end through the trades, but in the most ethical way, because we know that PFOF can be controversial, especially when given to the wrong third party," Varanasi said.

In addition to PFOF, Staax is also exploring charging some users a fee for premium content from influencers and creators who partner with the startup as well as potential B2B partnerships down the line.

Ultimately, Staax's growth depends on its ability to build community because the social component is integral to getting users on the app.

The company has a waitlist of 12,000 people that it has built through marketing efforts tailored toward Gen Z, including events on college campuses, Varanasi said, adding that Staax is already available for download on the iOS App Store for select users.

"I think that one thing Staax is doing really well is opening up [tough] conversations and making investing more mainstream. It's sort of like embedding investing into lifestyle," Varanasi said.

"[With Staax], you're not saving your money up every quarter, taking a few thousand dollars from your paycheck and investing it on Robinhood. You're actually investing $5 or $10 every week, or more, every time you go out or get paid back."

Recommended Stories

  • Bird exits Germany, Sweden, Norway and "several dozen" US, EMEA markets

    Shared micromobility company Bird is exiting several markets across the world as it struggles to build an economically viable business, according to a regulatory filing. Bird would not respond to requests for more information from TechCrunch, so it's not clear which cities Bird will exit. The downsizing of the business comes a few months after Bird laid off 23% of its staff in an attempt to become more financially self-sustainable and achieve profitability.

  • Update: Robbery suspect in custody after standoff in Turlock

    During the standoff, he was straddling a fence and threatening suicide.

  • Anthill connects frontline workers to company resources through text messaging

    As knowledge workers explore the intricacies of the virtual office, frontline workers from a cross-section of critical industries still lack the basic tools they need to do simple tasks like switching shifts, asking HR a question or seeing when their next paycheck arrives. “This workforce can’t be overlooked, there is a business imperative right now…[and] there is a really exciting opportunity to create more paths to the middle class,” Anthill co-founder and CEO Muriel Clauson told TechCrunch. Clauson and Anthill co-founder and CTO Young-Jae Kim met in a PhD program for industrial and organizational psychology at the University of Georgia.

  • Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today

    Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    If the cruise business is so great, then why does Carnival Corporation have to keep borrowing money?

  • Why Upstart Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Investors extended their optimism in the market Tuesday after pushing stocks higher Monday. As a result, the S&P 500 rose 1.8% this morning, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9%, and Upstart's stock followed suit by climbing 5.4% as of 10:31 a.m. ET. Yesterday, investors were enthusiastic about the market in general after Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Lockheed Martin stock jumps after topping earnings estimates

    Shares of Lockheed Martin are moving higher after the company beat earnings expectations for the quarter.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Should You Buy Some Ford Motor Co. (F) Shares?

    Leaven Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Fund assets declined by -2.2% in the third quarter and are down -8.5% for the year. The halving of profit growth estimates will typically put downward pressure on stock prices – particularly now when […]

  • Stocks trending after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Intuitive Surgical and more

    Netflix, United Airlines, Intuitive Surgical and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded roughly 15% lower as of 10:29 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The headline numbers were very good for Silvergate. The bank has built a real-time payments system called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which enables crypto exchanges and institutional investors to transact in real time and therefore trade crypto more efficiently.

  • BofA Survey ‘Screams’ Capitulation With Rally Set for 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’A Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenStocks Extend Rebound on Rising Earnin

  • LG Chem to acquire AVEO Oncology for $566 million

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith breaks down how markets are trading, plus why AVEO stock is soaring today.

  • 10 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best telecom dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of the telecom sector and its outlook, and go directly to read 5 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The telecommunications sector is one of the most diversified industries, operating in satellite communications, […]

  • A Tesla Stock Sale Is Coming. We Know Who, Why, and When, but Not How Much.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has 10 more days to close his purchase of Twitter for $54.20 a share “or face the consequences” of failing to do so.

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • Elon Musk May Have a Goodie Bag for Tesla Investors and Fans

    Since early October Tesla has all but disappeared from the radar of its charismatic and sometimes whimsical CEO and co-founder, Elon Musk. Apart from a comment on Twitter to explain that the company had decided not to accelerate the pace of deliveries at the end of each quarter, Musk said little about the electric-vehicle-market leader, which is the bedrock of his immense fortune. Since third-quarter vehicle-delivery figures were reported on Oct. 3, Tesla stock has fallen 17%, an almost $144 billion drop in overall market value.

  • United Airlines stock rises amid earnings beat

    Shares of United Airlines are moving higher in after-hours trading following the company's third-quarter earnings results.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se