San Francisco Mayor Urges Downtown Makeover: Tech Summit Update

(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed called on investors to redevelop the city’s struggling downtown core by converting or even demolishing empty buildings to make way for new growth.

“I think we have to start reimagining what the downtown can be,” Breed said at the Bloomberg Technology Summit in San Francisco on Thursday.

“Let’s look at what’s possible rather than dwelling on the stories of another store closing — there are a lot of people who may not even shop in those places” because of the increase in online shopping.

San Francisco’s troubles are mounting as the tech industry downsizes its operations and retailers flee the city’s downtown area. In a major blow for the city, Westfield announced this month that it’s giving up its San Francisco mall located in one of the main downtown shopping and tourist areas.

Breed highlighted the potential to convert office towers into housing, tear down buildings for construction and encourage new startups to plant their roots.

Bloomberg News is hosting its annual US Technology Summit in San Francisco, focused on the industry's most intriguing topics, from artificial intelligence and the future of transportation to social media and cryptocurrencies.

Chesky Says Airbnb Aims to Be ‘Ultimate AI Concierge’ (12:10 p.m.)

Airbnb Inc. CEO Brian Chesky said he envisions artificial intelligence to be at the core of the future of the home-sharing travel site, where it will be in the “business of connecting people.”

Airbnb’s opportunity in AI is “built around personalization,” with the help of the large amount of customer data it has collected and reviews left by travelers, Chesky said at the Bloomberg Technology Summit. “The better we can understand you, the more we can be like the ultimate AI concierge pointing you to places, community homes, experiences and many more things.”

Chesky, who helped start the company by sharing his apartment to make rent in San Francisco, also called for a closer relationship between the city and the tech and business community to address ongoing issues such as homelessness, crime and empty offices. He also had suggestions for revitalization such as rezoning commercial spaces to be residential and creating mixed-use and communal spaces.

“If we have more dialogue and a little less ideology, we’re going to actually start to solve problems,” he said.

Stability AI CEO Says Better Data Needed to Train AI Models (10:30 a.m.)

Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque called for countries to have more open data to help improve artificial intelligence models, noting that “garbage” data is contributing to poor results from the technology.

“Let’s build AI so it works for us, not against us,” he said, speaking at the Bloomberg Technology summit in San Francisco. Stability AI also released a new model for creating AI-generated images on Thursday.

Mostaque said artificial intelligence is the biggest economic phenomenon of our lifetime, but that the industry is still figuring out issues around ethics and securing better data to train AI models.

The massive impact of the technology hasn’t yet been realized, Mostaque said, noting that “this is like Covid before Tom Hanks got it.”

Mostaque said Stability AI isn’t currently fundraising. Bloomberg reported in March that the company was aiming to raise at a $4 billion valuation.

Bloomberg News is hosting its annual US Technology Summit in San Francisco, focused on the industry's most intriguing topics, from artificial intelligence and the future of transportation to social media and cryptocurrencies.

Qualcomm Says Power of AI Will Transform Smartphones (9:45 a.m.)

Qualcomm Inc. Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon said his company has been working on high-performance chips that should soon help power generative artificial intelligence applications on smartphones.

Amon said as soon as next year, some smartphone models powered by Qualcomm chips may have the power to use generative AI applications for photos and images, such as Stable Diffusion’s model.

“We’re just at the very beginning” of understanding generative AI, Amon said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Ed Ludlow. “There are going to be so many applications.”

The CEO said generative AI will also be useful in self-driving cars, particularly when a rider gives the automated system complicated directions. AI processors in these cars need to make decisions “in real time,” Amon said, and “that computation needs to happen locally” with powerful chips in the car rather than relying on the computing power of the cloud.

Amazon Spending $100 Million to Help Cloud Clients with AI (9:30 a.m.)

Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud unit is building a program to help customers develop and deploy new kinds of artificial intelligence products as the biggest seller of cloud services tries to match Microsoft and Google in the market for so-called generative AI.

Amazon Web Services is investing $100 million to set up the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, which will link customers with company experts in AI and machine learning. They’ll help a range of clients in health care, financial services and manufacturing build customized applications using the new technology.

Inflection AI Drops New Model for Personal Assistant (9:21 a.m.)

Artificial intelligence startup Inflection AI announced at the tech summit that it’s releasing a new large language model — the kind of AI system that underlies generative tools like ChatGPT — to power its Pi personal assistant product. Called Inflection-1, the LLM is supposed to outperform OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 chatbot in terms of computing, according to the company.

Inflection AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman called artificial intelligence “the most radical transformation of our lifetime” during a panel discussion at the summit. Reid Hoffman, who co-founded LinkedIn and is a partner at VC firm Greylock Partners, added that Inflection AI’s Pi chatbot takes a more personal, emotional approach compared with ChatGPT. “IQ is not the only thing that matters here,” he said. “EQ matters as well.”

Sam Altman Cautions Against Over-Regulation of AI: (8:45 a.m.)

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, said lawmakers around the world should be careful not to “overdo” regulation of artificial intelligence and that it should be limited to “existential risk-level” systems.

In an onstage interview, Altman said all powerful technologies can be used in dangerous ways, and AI is no different: “Things will go wrong,” he said, citing potential cybersecurity risks among others. The world can manage those risks through global regulation, Altman said, but regulations should only be on “these powerful existential risk-level systems” and “you don’t want to overdo it.”

The upsides to developing and improving upon AI systems are so tremendous that the world shouldn’t try to stop the technologies from happening, Altman said, citing the potential for better educational systems and healthcare.

“At this point, given how much people see the economic benefits and potential, no company could stop it,” he said. But global regulation “can help make it safe — which is a better answer than stopping,” Altman said. “I also don’t think stopping it would work.”

