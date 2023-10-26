Stability AI General Counsel, HR Chief Depart From Startup

(Bloomberg) -- Stability AI’s general counsel and human resources chief have left the artificial intelligence startup, according to people familiar with the matter — the latest sign of upheaval at the one-time Silicon Valley darling.

Adam Avrunin, Stability’s general counsel, and Ozden Onder, its chief people officer, both departed in October, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. A Stability spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

The executives’ departures come less than two months after the company issued a press release highlighting them as members of its leadership team. Both joined the company earlier this year, according to profiles and posts on LinkedIn.

Stability is best known for the Stable Diffusion image-generating software, which is capable of creating realistic-looking images from just a few words of prompts. But it has faced a slew of employee departures since the spring, complicating its transformation from flashy startup to established AI player. Other key employees who are no longer at the company include Daniel Jeffries, Stability’s chief information officer, and David Ha, its head of research.

Before joining the startup, Onder worked as chief people officer at mobile game maker Wildlife Studios, as well as at Atlassian Corp. and LinkedIn, according to the Stability press release announcing her hiring. Avrunin worked at Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Splunk Inc. before he joined Stability as one of its “seasoned executives” tasked with managing the company, the release said. While at the startup, Avrunin led the legal and public policy teams, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Onder and Avrunin did not respond to requests for comment.

--With assistance from Mark Bergen and Jamie Tarabay.

