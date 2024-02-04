Stabilus SE (ETR:STM) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Stabilus SE (ETR:STM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Stabilus investors that purchase the stock on or after the 8th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be €1.75 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €1.75 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Stabilus has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current stock price of €66.00. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Stabilus paid out a comfortable 44% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 41% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Stabilus's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last seven years, Stabilus has lifted its dividend by approximately 20% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Stabilus an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? While it's not great to see that earnings per share are effectively flat over the seven-year period we checked, at least the payout ratios are low and conservative. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

In light of that, while Stabilus has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Stabilus and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

