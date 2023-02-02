U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Analysis Report 2022: Increasing Prevalence of Cancers and Growing R&D Activities in Proteomics to Augment Growth - Forecasts to 2028

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Compounds, By Application, By Substances, By Indication, By Method, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stable isotope labeled compounds is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028

The increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer coupled with growing research and development activities in proteomics are expected to augment the growth of the market.

Stable isotope labeled compounds are used to check the isotope pathway during a chemical metabolism or to detect any isotopic presence in the cells. Thus, they are generally used in biomedical research and the R&D sector, which, in turn, propel the growth of the market.

Besides, the growing investments in research and development programs by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies along with surge in demand for new effective therapeutics and diagnosis are anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market.

However, the inability to buy stable isotope labeled compounds due to high cost is expected to slow down the growth of the market. Also, lack of skilled professionals for conducting research activities is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market in upcoming years.

The global stable isotope labeled compounds market is segmented into compounds, application, substances, indication, method, end-user, company, and region. The end-user segment is further fragmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institute, and others.

Out of which, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the coming years. This is ascribed to the increasing research & development spending, and growing use of stable isotope-labeled compounds in R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

As of 2022, North America is expected to dominate the stable isotope-labeled compounds market in the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of various stable isotope-based research companies, along with growing support for the sector from the Isotope Production and Distribution Program Fund.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze and forecast the market size of global stable isotope labeled compounds market.

  • To classify and forecast global stable isotope labeled compounds market based on compounds, application, substances, indication, method, end-user, region and company.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global stable isotope labeled compounds market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global stable isotope labeled compounds market.

  • To conduct pricing analysis for global stable isotope labeled compounds market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global stable isotope labeled compounds market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global stable isotope labeled compounds market.

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • Merck KGaA

  • M Company

  • Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

  • JSC Isotope.

  • Creative Proteomics.

  • Medical Isotopes, Inc.

  • Omicron Biochemicals, Inc.

  • Trace Sciences International

  • Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation

Report Scope:

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Compounds:

  • Carbon (13C)

  • Nitrogen(15N)

  • Deuterium

  • Oxygen(18O)

  • Others

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Application:

  • Diagnosis

  • Drug Discovery

  • Imaging

  • Sterilization

  • Others

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Substances:

  • Nucleic Acids

  • Amino Acids

  • Drugs/Metabolites

  • Fatty Acids/Lipids

  • NMR Solvents

  • Others

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Indication:

  • Cardiology

  • Neurology

  • Inflammation

  • Metabolic disease

  • Others

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Method:

  • Chemical

  • Cell-culturing

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By End-User:

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

  • Academic Institute

  • Others

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Region:

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • North America

  • United States

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle east & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

