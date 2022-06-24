U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

STABLEVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. and COLIN FISHER, File No. 2020-40

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Tribunal issued an Order in the above named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission, Stableview Asset Management Inc., and Colin Fisher.

A copy of the Order dated June 24, 2022 and Settlement Agreement dated June 21, 2022, and Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated June 24, 2022 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission




View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/24/c4623.html

