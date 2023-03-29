U.S. markets open in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,032.75
    +31.25 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,757.00
    +169.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,845.50
    +113.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.20
    +17.40 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.88
    +0.68 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.90
    -10.60 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.26
    -1.34 (-6.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9540
    +1.0790 (+0.82%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,125.48
    +1,064.09 (+3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.33
    +372.65 (+153.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.95
    +31.70 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Stabolut Launches New Bitcoin-backed, Decentralized Stablecoin, USDB

Stabolut
·3 min read

Introducing a dollar-pegged, Bitcoin backed stablecoin, built without dependencies on banks. Becoming available on a private beta starting today, USDB, a stablecoin that has been built in a revolutionary approach that will reroute the crypto markets unlocking new opportunities for fast and simple trades to power exchanges, financial institutions, businesses, developers, and users.

HONG KONG, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stabolut, a startup that is building a completely new worldwide payments ecosystem and the issuer of the USDB, today announced that it has just launched a fully decentralized, dollar-pegged stablecoin called USDB. Available as of today, March 29th, 2023, USDB is a stablecoin issued under a groundbreaking model that’s built on decentralized pillars of trustless infrastructure and security that have made Bitcoin the world’s most trusted and reliable cryptocurrency.


USDB enters a very hot market, as stablecoins total 140 billion in capitalization, which is currently expected to grow to at least 1 trillion. Simultaneously, opinion leaders in crypto have been asking for a truly decentralized and privacy preserving stablecoin that everyone in the industry can trust, set up with verified and audited assets and invulnerable to shut downs.

“Stabolut is setting the new industry leading standards for moving financial value across the internet and crypto markets with USDB,” said Eneko Knorr, co-founder and CEO of Stabolut. “There’s clear market demand from users for a reliable stablecoin choice, given the collapse of UST -Terra Luna’s stablecoin-, as well as witnessing the recent instability caused by the de-pegging of USDC following the recent bank failures we’ve seen this year. With USDB, Stabolut is helping to unlock a new era of transparent privacy-preserving, fast, inexpensive, secure and interoperable exchange across the globe.” said Julian Beltran, co-founder and CTO of Stabolut.

For a truly decentralized economy, a decentralized currency is essential. In May 2022, Stabolut embarked on the development of USDB, a Bitcoin-backed stablecoin designed to reflect the value of the US Dollar through an innovative method: shorting Bitcoin via a Bitcoin inverse perpetual swap. Asset-backed USDB eliminates the need for bank accounts, ensuring immunity from crackdowns or frozen funds, and bolstering complete privacy and resilience. Fiat-backed stablecoins face centralization and regulatory hurdles, limiting access and innovation while increasing counterparty risk and reducing user privacy. USDB’s approach aligns with Bitmex co-founder Arthur Hayes' Nakadollar (NUSD) concept.

“Our solution addresses the limitations of fiat-backed stablecoins, which suffer from centralization and regulatory challenges. By mitigating counterparty risks and enhancing user privacy, we aim to expand accessibility and foster innovation in the stablecoin market.” said Eneko Knorr.

USDB will power cross chain transactions and inter-chain exports across all the ecosystems and beyond, providing users and exchanges with a global stablecoin where they can take their power back from the western financial system and interact with their money on their own terms no matter where or who they are. USDB will work broadly with Bitcoin compatible wallets, protocols, and other blockchain services.

To learn more about the USDB stablecoin, visit the Stabolut website.

About Stabolut:

Stabolut is a company that is building a complete ecosystem for payments around the globe. Started by serial entrepreneurs with a broad experience in tech and crypto, Stabolut is the issuer of the USDB stablecoin, a digital currency that is poised to solve all the issues and concerns other stablecoins have, with a clear goal to become one of the most widely used stablecoins. Stabolut received funding from the co-founders of Dextools.io, an ecosystem with 30 million monthly visits that allows traders to track information about all the decentralized markets. Learn more: www.Stabolut.com

Media Contact:
Eneko Knorr
Eneko@Stabolut.com
+1 (415) 940-1029
Stabolut LLC
www.Stabolut.com


Recommended Stories

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • Stock Market Weakens; Warren Buffett Makes A Quick $450 Million; Micron Stock Slides Ahead Of Earnings

    Tech led the stock market lower Tuesday, with major benchmarks weakening in the last hour. Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett made $450 million on Occidental Petroleum after a Cowen upgrade. Berkshire added more shares in March.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Micron Sales Plunge 53%. It Is Cutting More Staff. Better Days Lie Ahead.

    Micron is seeing pressure on its business from high customer inventory and weak PC demand. But things improve from here.

  • Dividend Stocks Are Key in a Volatile Market; Here's 10 From Morningstar

    Morningstar has put together a list of top dividend stocks held by its 'ultimate stock pickers.'

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock? Let's Check the Chart First

    Nvidia stock is working on its third straight daily decline on Tuesday, which has it lower for the week. Earlier this month, I called Nvidia "One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now" in the midst of the stock rallying almost 24% amid a nine-day win streak. Simply an observation, Nvidia's perception of being one of the best stocks of 2023 is backed up by data.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Calls Out ‘Trilemma’ of Problems Facing the Market; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The markets have been pounded lately by a series of economic shocks, most recently the bank crisis sparked earlier this month by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. That spread quick fears of contagion, as the crypto-heavy Signature and Silvergate banks also failed – and then the international heavyweight Credit Suisse showed signs of cracking. Economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that we are facing multiple problems simultaneously, and the outlook is grim. “It’s not just a dilemma of inflation vers

  • Micron Sales Forecast Spurs Hope That Worst of Slump Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, gave a better forecast for the current quarter than some analysts had feared, sparking hope that the worst of a brutal industry slump may be over. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Show

  • ETFs to Watch With New Homes Sales on the Rise

    With new home sales rising, the U.S. housing market is showing growth prospects

  • Ermotti returns to UBS to steer Credit Suisse takeover

    ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS Group AG has rehired Sergio Ermotti as CEO to steer its massive takeover of neighbour Credit Suisse - a surprise move that seeks to take advantage of his experience in rebuilding the bank after the global financial crisis. The trader turned corporate problem fixer faces the tough challenge of laying off thousands of staff, cutting back Credit Suisse's investment bank and reassuring the world's wealthy that UBS remains a safe harbour for their cash. He takes charge weeks after UBS bought rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to stem turmoil after Credit Suisse ran aground.

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $53.85, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session.

  • Medical Properties Trust REIT Loses More Than 50% Of Its Value In 9 Months

    A major real estate investment trust (REIT) has lost more than half its value since its early August 2022 highs. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) this week is making new 52-week lows as the months-long downward slide shows no sign of stopping. The REIT is suffering, along with many others in the sector, from investors dumping shares as the banking crisis remains front-page news and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Lower expectations for a pivot – where rates begin to go

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Top Dividend Stock: Western Midstream's Already Sizzling 7.9% Yield Set To Jump

    Oil and gas pipeline operators populate many top dividend stock lists due to fee-based contracts and steady cashflows that support high yields. Western Midstream is a top performer in this group, sporting a sizzling 7.9% yield that's set to go even higher next quarter. Western Midstream stores, processes and transports natural gas and crude oil, with operations in Northeast Colorado and Southeast Wyoming's DJ basin and West Texas' Delaware basins.

  • SVB Failure Due To Mismanagement, Regulators Say; First Republic No Longer For Sale

    Lawmakers grilled U.S. financial regulators Tuesday on the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures during a Senate hearing.

  • AMC Entertainment shares jump on report Amazon exploring a deal

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has dispatched his investment advisers and top entertainment chiefs to explore acquisition plans for AMC, entertainment industry news website The Intersect reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions. AMC and Amazon declined to comment on the report.

  • Amazon reportedly considering purchase of AMC Entertainment

    Amazon is reportedly looking into the potential purchase of AMC Entertainment and its chain of movie theaters as a means of boosting its physical marketing presence.

  • The best ways to invest your cash right now as interest rates keep climbing

    High-yield savings accounts are offering big rates and low risk, but advisors say there are tradeoffs to consider.

  • EV Startup Lucid Cuts 18% of Workforce, Including Some Executives

    The California-based company, which sells luxury electric sedans priced at $87,000 and above, expects to complete the head-count reductions by the end of the second quarter. Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson wrote in an email sent to employees Tuesday that the cuts would occur across the company’s U.S. operations and include executives. Lucid expects to incur a cost of $24 million to $30 million related to the workforce reductions.