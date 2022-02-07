U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,483.87
    -16.66 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,091.13
    +1.39 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,015.67
    -82.34 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.60
    +10.24 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.31
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1600
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,696.18
    +1,548.51 (+3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.66
    +24.91 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,319.28
    +70.41 (+0.26%)
     

Stacee Lynn of Our Barndominium Life to speak at the NAHB International Builders' Show on the growing Barndo trend helping revolutionize steel construction

·2 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stacee Lynn, "The Barndominium Lady", is taking her metal-building expertise, softening it up with her uniquely Southern style, and hitting the stage to speak on the growing demand for barndominiums (the adaption of proven commercial steel construction techniques for residential use) at the International Builders' Show Feb. 8th in Orlando, Fla.

Builders will learn how to differentiate themselves in their markets as Stacee Lynn showcases the pluses of Barndominiums. This building trend offers space to maneuver with oversized great rooms, offices, outdoor living options, and multipurpose room designs adapted for family comfort and functionality. Barndominiums offer numerous advantages over traditional houses:

  • More affordable and faster to build than conventional houses

  • Easy to design your own floor plan

  • Less maintenance

  • Lower insurance costs and associated taxes

  • Perfect for outdoor entertaining (e.g., outdoor kitchens)

"I am very excited to be able to share what we as a company have learned over the past few years, not only as a designer but as a barndo owner as well," Stacee Lynn said. "We can't wait to show folks what modern country living is about!"

Stacee Lynn is a celebrated lifestyle guru, steel construction expert and one of the most successful African American female CEOs in Texas. She has made a booming business out of designing luxury homes nationwide. Her company is featured in the latest issue of Texas Monthly, as well as a Houston Chronicle article that boasted more than two million page views.

The NAHB International Builders' Show will be held Feb. 8-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

About Stacee Lynn

Stacee Lynn of Our Barndominium Life (OBL) is an African-American woman who has turned her hobby into a business that has taken off with clients around Texas and the nation. OBL is taking the nation by storm with more than 434K followers on TikTok alone.

For more information visit www.ourbarndominiumlife.com or follow OBL on Instagram and TikTok.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stacee-lynn-of-our-barndominium-life-to-speak-at-the-nahb-international-builders-show-on-the-growing-barndo-trend-helping-revolutionize-steel-construction-301477001.html

SOURCE Our Barndominium Life

Recommended Stories

  • 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

    Just because you see something as an improvement doesn't mean a potential buyer will feel the same way.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

    Over the coming 12 months, Zillow foresees U.S. home prices rising 16%. That’s up from its previous forecast of 11%.

  • Prologis sells Palm Beach County warehouses for $41M

    Equus Capital Partners acquired a pair of warehouse/office buildings near West Palm Beach for $41 million as part of a larger portfolio deal across multiple states. Liberty Property Trust, a subsidiary of San Francisco-based industrial giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD), sold the 83,480-square-foot warehouse/office on 6.

  • Gold futures post biggest one-day gain in almost 3 weeks

    Gold futures climbed on Monday to post their biggest single-session gain in nearly three weeks. "My sense is the inflation narrative is starting to take over from the [U.S. dollar] and Treasury yields as the key driver --- and hence the strong showing," said Ross Norman, chief executive officer at Metals Daily. "Gold has benefitted from the sentiment that the Fed is getting seriously behind the curve and the chance of a policy error are manifestly higher," he said. April gold rose $14, or 0.8%,

  • Chipmaker Onsemi Tops Fourth-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Chipmaker Onsemi on Monday topped Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter. It also guided significantly higher for the current period.

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big

  • NZD/USD Strengthens Over .6607, Weakens Under .6588

    A sustained move over .6607 could generate the upside momentum needed to trigger a surge into .6670.

  • High Prices Prompt Drillers to Seek More Crude Oil

    U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row for the first time since November

  • Pizza Hut's new COO on making restaurants easier to operate while elevating the experience: 'We'll be able to win'

    Chequan Lewis, who was promoted from Chief Equity Officer to COO on Jan. 1, said every job he's had with the iconic brand has been something totally new to him.

  • E-mini S&P 500 Sellers Respecting 4510.50 Resistance

    The direction of the March E-mini S&P 500 Index into the close on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to 4510.50.

  • Stanley Black & Decker Is Losing Market Share to Rivals. The Stock Is Cut to Sell.

    Stanley Black & Decker is losing market share to its rivals, Citi analysts said as they double downgraded their rating on the tools maker to Sell from Buy. The analysts also cited the lack of innovative products and margin pressures at the New Britain, Conn.-based company, and dropped their price target on the stock to $145 from $215. Stanley Black & Decker (ticker: SWK) declined 3.3% to $161 on Monday.

  • Dolce&Gabbana takes perfumes and cosmetics business in-house

    Italian luxury group Dolce&Gabbana has set up a new company to directly manage the development, production and sale of its perfumes and cosmetics, Chief Executive Alfonso Dolce said on Monday. The move to bring in-house a multi-million business, which is key for many fashion houses but often managed through licensing, is the first by an Italian luxury group. "We are thinking of a business model which could see tie-ups and partnerships with our producers," Dolce told Corriere della Sera's L'Economia financial weekly.

  • New Jobs for Burned-Out Teachers Mean Learning the Rules of the Corporate World

    Educators are in demand in the private sector, but many lack a compass for charting a job search.

  • Got Waitlisted? Here’s What You Should Do

    Got Waitlisted? Here’s What You Should Do You just got waitlisted by your top choice business school. You may be thinking, “This is it, my chances are slim to none.” But experts say being waitlisted doesn’t ... The post Got Waitlisted? Here’s What You Should Do appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Here's What Citi Thinks Of Alibaba's ADS Issuance

    On February 4, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) filed a Form F-6 to register 1B American depository shares to accommodate the issuance of additional ADS upon the deposit of ordinary shares by current holders who have indicated to the company. Citi analyst Alicia Yap says that while the ADS registration does not indicate new equity issuance, it allows holders of ordinary shares to have the flexibility to sell their shares in ADS than as common shares in Hong Kong Exchange. Related Content:

  • Tesla receives subpoena from U.S. securities regulator over 2018 settlement

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Monday it received a subpoena from the U.S. securities regulator related to a settlement that required Chief Executive Elon Musk's tweets on material information about the company to be vetted. The subpoena by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was issued on Nov. 16, some 10 days after Musk asked his Twitter followers https://bit.ly/3opTftt if he should sell 10% of his stake in the company, triggering a stock selloff. The SEC's latest action, which was disclosed in a securities filing by the automaker, adds to pressure on Tesla from federal auto safety regulators regarding vehicle recalls https://reut.rs/3J6zUFB and investigations related to its driver-assistance software.

  • Oil Drops After Scorching Rally as Markets Eye Iran Nuclear Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped to trade near $91 a barrel, pausing a rally that’s propelled crude to its highest since 2014.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesFutures in New York fell 1.1% on Monday after rallying for

  • Coinbase, Gemini, Binance.US: How 3 of the top crypto brokers compare

    Cryptocurrencies have fallen in value from record highs late last year, but the crypto market is still worth more than Facebook. While you can buy crypto from online brokers like Robinhood, several of the biggest online brokers for stock trading — think: Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Vanguard — don’t currently allow investors to directly buy or sell any cryptocurrencies (though they may allow for investing in bitcoin futures, for example). Expect that to slowly change, says Matt Schwartz, senior advisor and a certified financial planner with Great Waters Financial.“We’re starting to see more and more institutions that are establishing the ability to buy or sell cryptocurrencies on their platform,” Schwartz says.

  • One surprising question you should ask any financial adviser you might hire — their answer could be a huge red flag

    Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. While not everyone needs a certified financial planner, they can help you get organized and formulate a plan for your money. When you meet with a certified financial planner, here are the 15 questions you should ask them to make sure they are trustworthy, experienced and have your best interests at heart.